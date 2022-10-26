Hillsborough County Fair set for Nov. 3-13
DOVER — For more than 30 years, the Hillsborough County Fair has been a community staple, providing wholesome family fun that showcases the best of Hillsborough County’s agriculture roots. The 2022 Hillsborough County Fair will run Nov. 3-13 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, 215 Sydney Washer Road in Dover.
This year’s theme, “Homegrown Fun” promises rides, food, entertainment, exhibits and, of course, the plants and animals. The fair returns with an all-new carnival featuring midway rides and games. Other must-see events include:
• Free family-oriented entertainment.
• Special events for motor enthusiasts.
• An obstacle course race.
• A youth livestock show.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate, but discounts are available online for advanced tickets through Nov. 2. Adult general admission tickets are $10 a person. The cost for students through 12th grade is $7 a person, and the cost for seniors 65 and older is $4. Children 4 and younger are admitted for free.
Visitors can take part in several new entertainment features included with every admission ticket, and free parking is available.
Following is a list of entertainment included with admission:
• Scott’s World of Magic will delight guests with incredible illusions leaving patrons on the edge of their seats.
• Play with Giants farming and ranching themed interactive games will provide fun and engaging entertainment for the whole family.
• America’s Show Camels, offers an exhilarating experience with a dromedary camel, including a memorable ride.
• Disc-Connected K-9 Show, features the best professional Frisbee-catching rescue dogs on the planet.
• Cowboy Camp, in the Hometown Hillsborough Area, featuring an interactive historic display depicting traditional cowboy life, including a chuckwagon and live cowboy storytelling.
• Firefighter Show, fun, interactive educational show enacted by Hillsborough County firemen to teach the community about fire safety.
For more information, visit hillsboroughcountyfair.com.
Creative Pinellas, Visit St. Pete/Clearwater announce ART’N Month
Creative Pinellas and Visit St. Pete/Clearwater will sponsor ART’N Month this November in Pinellas County, aka the Arts Coast.
This year will mark the inaugural year for ART’N Month which will reoccur each year to celebrate the arts, arts organizations, and artists throughout all of Pinellas County. Residents and travelers alike are invited to explore the depth and breadth of the arts offerings in Pinellas County including world-renowned museums, rich artist communities, hands-on learning opportunities and immersive performances.
“We are excited to recognize a month for the community to celebrate and enjoy the arts in Pinellas County,” said Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair. “Travelers and residents will be encouraged to find a performance, exhibit, or an arts experience that they never knew existed before.”
Travelers and Residents can celebrate the arts by one of the many ways listed below:
• Your Arts Coast adventure awaits. Take the quiz online at artsnavigator.com.
• Plan your trip: Visit St. Pete/Clearwater online at www.visitstpeteclearwater.com and subscribe to the newsletter.
• Learn more about the arts here with Arts Coast Magazine, online at creativepinellas.org/arts-coast-magazine.
• Connect with Pinellas County artists to enhance your experience while visiting the Arts Coast with Beyond the Walls Hotel Partnerships, online at creativepinellas.org/event/beyond-the-walls-2022/.
• Enjoy special offers at select hotels with Travel Zoo; visit www.travelzoo.com/destinations/stpete/.
Learn more at www.creativepinellas.org.
The Petty Experience to play Horan Park
ST. PETE BEACH — The Petty Experience, a Tom Petty tribute band, will perform Friday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., at Horan Park, 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach.
General admission is free. For information, visit www.stpetebeach.org.
Gallery to present November exhibit
TARPON SPRINGS — An awards reception will be presented Saturday, Nov. 12, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Art Guild Gallery, 161 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs.
The gallery is hosting an exhibit by artists from all over the Tampa Bay area. The show features 15 artists presenting work with the theme “Florida as My Muse.” The exhibit includes seascapes, beach views, and flora and fauna. Watercolors, oils, acrylics and pastels will be used by these artists to capture their subject matter in their own styles.
The public is invited to attend the reception and to chat with the artists. The exhibit will be up for the entire month of November. For more information, call 727-744-3323.
Oddities and Curiosities Expo returns to Tampa
TAMPA — One part horror convention and one-part dark arts, the Oddities and Curiosities Expo, featuring over 150 local and national vendors, will be presented Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Tampa Convention Center, 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa.
Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased online at odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com/tickets.
Attendees can expect to see vendors and small businesses showcasing taxidermy, preserved animal specimens, original horror and Halloween-inspired artwork, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, creepy clothing, odd jewelry, skulls, bones, and funeral collectibles.
"The Oddities and Curiosities Expo was created purely out of the excitement of bringing communities we care about together through events,” said Michelle Cozzaglio, who owns the expo with her husband, Tony. “Honestly, we had no idea it would turn into what it has today. Our goal has always been to uplift those around us while giving everyone, including ourselves, the opportunity to truly do what they love."
The Cozzaglios have been taking The Oddities and Curiosities Expo on the road from coast to coast for the past five years after observing there was a market for this type of large-scale event. Long-time collectors of oddities and obscure memorabilia themselves, the pair also own a record store and screen printing business and operate punk festivals across the country.
In addition to visiting the showroom floor, guests of the Oddities and Curiosities Expo are able to purchase tickets to a day-long taxidermy class where they can learn to make their own two headed duckling mount. Participants will work with frozen animals to learn the basics of taxidermy.
Storybook fantasies on tap for Sanding Ovations
TREASURE ISLAND — Sanding Ovations will run Nov. 17-20 on Treasure Island Beach, with an encore
weekend Nov. 26-27.
Presented by Visit St. Pete Clearwater and the city of Treasure Island, this year's theme will be "Once Upon a Time" and will feature exquisite sand sculptures that will transform you into a land of storybook fantasies.
The masterful exhibition of sand sculpting talent at a world-class level is a big appeal, supplemented by the sponsor sculptures created by Treasure Island's own Meredith and Dan Doubleday of Sanding Ovations professional sand sculptors. This year's "Once Upon a Time" wonderland will be created through the imaginations of sculptors Sue McGrew, Deborah Barrett-Cutulle, Benoit Dutherage, Abe Waterman, Damon Meri, Melineige Beauregard, Fergus Mulvany, Dan and Meredith Doubleday, and Bruce Phillips.
Visitors will also have access to a beach food court, beer garden and arts and crafts marketplace. Kites and night fly's will be provided by Windworks of Maderia Beach. With fireworks lighting up the night sky on Saturday, Nov. 19, and local, regional, and national touring bands making waves throughout the event, Sanding Ovations is a must-see experience in beautiful Treasure Island.
Sanding Ovations is free and open to the public. For information, visit sandingovationsmasterscup.com.
Creative Pinellas announces PIE mural artists, selected designs
Creative Pinellas and St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport recently announced the two awarded artists for the PIE Gate 12 Mural Project.
St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport will be adding to their Florida collection of art featured at the airport with two airside murals created through the mural project with Creative Pinellas that will feature local artists Laura “Miss Crit” Spencer and Leo Gomez.
“This marks the first collaboration with St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE) where this mural project will create a welcoming first impression for all those traveling to and from the Tampa Bay area.” said Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair. “This mural project will elevate Pinellas County as the Arts Coast destination.”
The two Pinellas County artists were selected through an open application process with the goal of creating a welcoming art experience for visitors and resident travelers as they arrive on the ramp outside the Gate 12 area at the airport. These murals will welcome travelers to their Florida destination and highlight the award-winning beaches, nature, culture, and arts in the Tampa Bay area.
Gomez will create his design “Go Easy” featuring bright, welcoming colors, bold text and silhouettes that evoke travel and iconic Florida nature elements.
“The project at PIE is one of those projects that make things feel surreal and will probably feel that way until the very last brush stroke,” said Gomez. “Tampa Bay is an arts destination and there is no better way to show our culture than with what we do best. PIE has already done a beautiful job at incorporating different types of local art pieces all around the airport for the public to enjoy, but these new murals are just going to take things to another level. It's great to be collaborating with Creative Pinellas and Laura Spencer on this project and I can't wait to start transforming the blank walls into a much more colorful and inspiring space.”
Spencer was inspired by Florida native flowers that will be festooned and inhabited by a variety of bees, butterflies, and pollinators in her design “La Pascua Florida,” that will feature orange blossoms, azaleas, milkweed, passion flowers and more alongside the Gulf Fritillary butterfly and the Zebra Longwing butterfly.
"I am over the moon with excitement to collaborate with Creative Pinellas again on a large-scale mural project — and also to work alongside one of St. Pete's best and brightest — Leo Gomez,” Spencer said. “As a Pinellas County native, it's an honor to celebrate the vibrant culture and ecosystem of our community. My goal is to merge elements of the Arts Coast and Nature Coast – creating a 'welcome home' message that matches the elegant and effortless vibe that PIE Airport provides.”
The design mockups have been approved and the artists will start working on the projects this October 2022 through December 2022 at St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE).
To learn more about the two projects, visit creativepinellas.org.
Gulf Coast Artists’ Alliance announces show
ST. PETERSBURG — The Gulf Coast Artists’ Alliance will present an Art Preview and Craft Cocktail Tasting hosted by Kozuba and Sons local distillery. The event will take place Thursday, Nov. 3, 6 to 8 p.m., at St. Pete ArtWorks, 2604 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
The artists will present “The Gift of Art,” a collection of small and affordable original pieces, prints, jewelry and ornaments. This event is for ages 21 and older.
The show will run Nov. 1 through Dec. 4. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
