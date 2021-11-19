TAMPA — 98Rock’s Not So Silent Night will feature Evanescence and Halestorm in concert Tuesday, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $35.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. For venue information, visit amaliearena.com.
Evanescence and Halestorm recently kicked off one of the biggest arena tours of the year with a Nov. 5 show in Portland, Oregon. According to concert promoters, it is expected to be one of the biggest female-fronted tours in years.
Two-time Grammy Award-winning Evanescence has made an impact on people around the world. The group’s 2003 landmark debut album “Fallen” laid the foundation spending 43 weeks on the Billboard Top 10 and selling more than 17 million copies worldwide. Debut single and global hit “Bring Me to Life” reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and marked their first U.K. No. 1 hit single. The equally popular “My Immortal” peaked at No. 7 in the U.S. and U.K.
Following multiple worldwide tours, “The Open Door” came next, which went on to sell more than five million copies followed by the self-titled “Evanescence” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts. Evanescence lead singer-songwriter and pianist Amy Lee, bassist Tim McCord, drummer Will Hunt, lead guitarist Troy McLawhorn and guitarist and backing vocalist Jen Majura went down both very new and familiar paths for their fourth and most ambitious release to date, “Synthesis,” in 2017 via BMG. The symphonic effort scored four Billboard No. 1s, debuting atop the Independent, Alternative, Rock and Classical Album Charts. Evanescence launched their worldwide “Synthesis Live” tour in October 2017 combining their intense live performances and timeless songwriting with a powerful live orchestra. “The Bitter Truth,” out now on BMG, is Evanescence’s fourth studio album.
Earlier this year, Evanescence released “The Bitter Truth,” their first album in 10 years. The album features singles such as “Better Without You” and “Use My Voice.” “Use My Voice” was nominated for Best Rock at the MTV Video Music Awards, marking the second year in a row that Evanescence has scored a Best Rock nomination, as well as the second year in a row that they are the sole female-fronted act nominated in the category.
Grammy-Award winning band Halestorm has grown from a childhood dream of siblings Lzzy and Arejay Hale into one of the most celebrated rock bands of the last two decades. Currently at work on their follow-up to 2018’s “Vicious,” Halestorm’s music has surpassed a billion streams worldwide. “Vicious” earned the band their second Grammy nomination, for Best Hard Rock Performance for the song “Uncomfortable,” the band’s fourth No. 1 at rock radio.
Fronted by the incomparable Lzzy Hale with drummer Arejay Hale, guitarist Joe Hottinger and bass player Josh Smith, Halestorm has earned a reputation as a powerful live music force, headlining sold-out shows and topping festival bills around the world, and sharing the stage with icons including Heaven & Hell, Alice Cooper and Joan Jett.
This year, Halestorm released “Back from the Dead,” their first new music since 2018’s “Vicious.” The song quickly achieved the most first week streams to date for the band and debuted at No. 5 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Digital Song Sales. The video for the song surpassed one million views a week after its premiere.