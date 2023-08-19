DUNEDIN — A reception for the new exhibit “Roots” will take place Sunday, Sept. 10, 1 to 4 p.m., at the Studio 1212 Art Gallery, 234 Monroe St., Dunedin.
The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have an opportunity to view the work of local, award-winning artists and meet the artists while enjoying music, wine and a buffet of light refreshments. The gallery also offers an array of boutique items such as note cards, journals, jewelry, tote bags and many more unique gift items.
“Roots” will run through Nov. 5. The gallery is open Wednesdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information, and to view the remaining 2023 show schedule, visit studio1212.