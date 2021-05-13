TAMPA — Grammy nominated band MercyMe recently announced a fall tour, which will take the band to 30 cities across the United States including a stop Thursday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets, starting at $23.75, will go on sale to the general public Friday, May 14, at 10 a.m., online at www.ticketmaster.com. Opening will be Micah Tyler. For ticket information on all tour dates, visit www.mercyme.org.
MercyMe released their 10th studio project, “inhale (exhale),” April 30. The current single, "Say I Won't," has risen quickly across national radio charts, and is currently No. 4 on the Billboard National Christian Audience chart.
It continues to be a landmark time for MercyMe. The band was recently named Billboard's Top Christian Artist of the 2010 decade, and in 2020 received their eighth American Music Award nomination. A major motion picture based on the life of front man Bart Millard, who wrote the hit song "I Can Only Imagine" after the loss of his father, opened at No. 3 at the box office in March 2018. In conjunction with the movie release, Millard penned a memoir and the band released a collection of hits titled “I Can Only Imagine — The Very Best Of MercyMe.”
In 2018 MercyMe was named Top Christian Artist at the Billboard Music Awards, was the top winner at the fan-fueled K-LOVE Fan Awards including a win for Artist of the Year and was the GMA Dove Award Winner for Artist of the Year.
Since their debut in 2001, the band has sold more than nine million units in CD, single and DVD sales, garnered more than 48 No. 1 multi-format radio singles, and had four consecutive mainstream radio hits. MercyMe made history in 2014 as "I Can Only Imagine" surpassed two million digital downloads, making it the first song in Christian music to go platinum and double-platinum in the digital domain. The song has now gone has gone quadruple platinum. In 2009, Billboard named MercyMe's "Word of God Speak" the No. 1 Song of The Decade and the group the No. 1 Artist of the Decade in both the Christian Songs and Christian AC Songs categories, recognizing them as one of the industry's most notable talents.
Their tenth album, “inhale (exhale),” is available now.