TAMPA — Alt-country band Clem Snide will take the stage Thursday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City.
Tickets start at $20. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
“The last 10 years have been a rollercoaster of deep despair and amazing opportunities that somehow present themselves at the last possible second,” said Eef Barzelay, guitarist and vocalist. “That this record even exists, as far as I’m concerned, is a genuine miracle.”
Barzelay was speaking about “Forever Just Beyond,” the 2020 album under the Clem Snide moniker released through Ramseur Records. Produced by Scott Avett, it is a reckoning with faith and reality that rushes headlong into the unknown and the unknowable.
The songs grapple with hope and depression, identity and perception, God and the afterlife — all captured through Barzelay’s off-kilter lens and rendered with an intimate, understated air that suggests the tender comfort of a late-night conversation between old friends.
Avett’s production is similarly warm and inviting, and the careful, spacious arrangement of gentle guitars and spare percussion carves a wide path for Barzelay’s insightful lyrics and idiosyncratic delivery. Listening to the album now, Avett and Barzelay sound like an obvious pairing, but the truth is that there was nothing obvious about the survival of Clem Snide, and the series of cosmic coincidences that led to “Forever Just Beyond” remains inexplicable even to Barzelay himself.
“About 10 years ago, everything just seemed to fall apart,” Barzelay recalled. “The band bottomed out, my marriage was crumbling, I lost my house, and I had to declare bankruptcy. That started this process of ego death for me, where I realized the only way to survive would be to transcend myself and to try to find some kind of deeper, spiritual relationship with life and with being. Once I committed myself to that, miraculous things started to happen.”
One of those miracles helped bring Barzelay together with Avett. About five years ago, as Barzelay struggled with how and if to carry on, a fan sent him a video of Scott Avett singing a Clem Snide song in front of a large audience. Shortly after that, another fan sent an interview in which Avett raved about Clem Snide’s music. It seemed like a sign from the universe.
“I had just hit this low point where I realized I couldn’t do it alone anymore,” said Barzelay. “I passed along a little message and a new song I wrote to The Avett Brothers’ manager, and Scott wrote me right back to say what a fan he was.”
Avett was far from alone in his love for Clem Snide.
Named for a William S. Burroughs character, the project first emerged from Boston as a three-piece in the early 1990s. Clem Snide gradually developed a cult following and became a critical favorite, picking up high-profile fans from Bon Iver to Ben Folds over the course of three decades and more than a dozen albums. Clem Snide’s discography begins with the debut album “You Were a Diamond” in 1998 and includes “Your Favorite Music” (1999), “The Ghost of Fashion” (2001), “Soft Spot” (2003), “End of Love” (2005), “Hungry Bird” (2009), and “The Meat of Life” (2010), among others.