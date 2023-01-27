ST. PETERSBURG — Rick Springfield will perform Wednesday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $33. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Over the past four decades, Springfield has worn many hats as an entertainer and performer. The creator of some of the finest power-pop of the ’80s is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician who has sold 25 million albums and scored 17 U.S. Top 40 hits, including “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” “An Affair of the Heart,” “I’ve Done Everything for You,” “Love Somebody,” and “Human Touch.”
Springfield also happens to be an accomplished actor, who starring opposite Meryl Streep in the feature film “Ricki and the Flash” and turning in a chameleon-like performance as the creepy Dr. Irving Pitlor in HBO’s prestige drama “True Detective.”
He earned great reviews for his portrayal of Lucifer on the CW hit “Supernatural.” More recently, he played the insane Pastor Charles on FX’s worldwide hit series “American Horror Story.”
Springfield fans pack his annual fan-getaway events, as well as the nearly 100 shows a year he performs both with his band and solo in an intimate “storyteller” setting that he captured on the 2015 CD/DVD and concert film “Stripped Down.” Though too self-deprecating to discuss his immense appeal, he will acknowledge that the fans connect with him through the music.
“I guess they think I’m honest,” he said. “They must like my approach, what I write about. I think they like that I have a sense of humor in it at times. Because the ‘cute’ thing isn’t going to last forever.”
Joining Rick Springfield for this performance is special guest Tommy Tutone, best known for the 1981 Top 40 hit, “867-5309/Jenny.”