Don't know what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our list of entertainment events happening around Tampa Bay.
Our Top 5
• Queen and Adam Lambert, Sunday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
• “Rabbit Hole,” by David Lindsay-Abaire; Aug. 16 through Sept. 1, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 2 p.m. Tickets are $21. For tickets and information, call 727-437-2363 or visit www.wcplayers.com.
• Hippiefest, Friday, Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $45. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Heart, Saturday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Rebelution, Sunday, Aug. 18, 5 p.m., at Vinoy Waterfront Park, 500 Bay Shore Drive NE, St. Petersburg. Early bird tickets start at $25. Call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.
Other weekend events
Clearwater
• Mark Cordes, Saturday, Aug. 17, 7:30 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Ted Nugent, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $33.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Pinellas Park
• Woodstock 50th anniversary tribute, Saturday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $16 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
St. Petersburg
• “Fun Home” with book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and music by Jeanine Tesori, through Aug. 18, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• Ona Kirei, Thursday, Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Umphrey’s McGee with Magic City Hippies, Thursday, Aug. 15, 5:30 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.
• La Lucha: ’80s Jazz Party featuring Jamie Perlow; Friday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Latimore, Saturday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
Tampa
• Bush and Live, Friday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• 85 South, Saturday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $40. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.