TAMPA — Violinist Damien Escobar will take the stage Friday, Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
From the sudden rise of the “America’s Got Talent” success of his duo Nuttin’ but Stringz to its equally sudden fall, Escobar has emerged as a solo artist with an inspiring tale of making it big, losing it all and discovering his true self along the way. This open, honest and talented violin virtuoso weaves stories of his personal journey into his music, uplifting audiences in a concert experience that is part confessional, part motivational and 100% inspirational.
Hailing from Jamaica, Escobar’s musical career spans over a decade. According to his official website, the NAACP Image Award nominee and Billboards chart-topping artist faced difficult times after Nuttin’ but Stringz disbanded. Prevailing was a process and it started with unburying his talent — his love of playing the violin. In 2013 Damien released his first album as a solo artist, "Sensual Melodies." Once thought of as a passion project, the album earned more than 200,000 downloads and landed on the iTunes Top 100 chart. “Sensual Melodies” served as a springboard for a successful national headlining tour.
From there, doors that were once closed became a little easier to push open. Escobar found opportunities to tell his inspiring story and make appearances on local and national news including "The Today Show."
Motivated by his past and grateful for his fans and future, Escobar went on to release his second album, "Boundless."
He continues to release new music and videos while building his brand centered around making an impact and inspiring social change.