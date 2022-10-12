SAFETY HARBOR — Selwyn Birchwood will perform Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. For information, visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
Birchwood released “Living in a Burning House” in January 2021. A Florida native, the guitar and lap steel player calls his original music “electric swamp funkin’ blues.” His gritty, unvarnished vocals draw his audience deep inside his unforgettable tales of love, passion, pain and pleasure.
“With my music, I tell my stories in my own way, with my own voice,” Birchwood said. “You won’t ever hear me on stage telling someone else’s stories. Muddy Waters, B.B. King and John Lee Hooker all told their own stories. That’s what I’m doing.”
In addition to Birchwood’s electrifying guitar and lap-steel playing, the other featured instrument is Regi Oliver’s baritone sax. The group is rounded out by bass, drums and newly added keyboards.
“With the keyboards, it’s like we’re a whole new band with a bigger footprint,” Birchwood said. “I can really stretch out on guitar while still featuring the baritone.”
Wanting to capture the power of the larger band, Birchwood brought in Tom Hambridge to produce the new album. “Living in a Burning House” was recorded in Birchwood’s home state of Florida. The album features 13 songs written and arranged by Birchwood. Among the tracks on the new release are “I’d Climb Mountains,” “She’s a Dime,” “One More Time,” and “Revelation,” as well as the title track.
In 2013, Birchwood and his band won the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, besting 150 other bands.
The win led to more success, and in 2014 Birchwood signed with Alligator Records. “Don’t Call No Ambulance,” his first Alligator album, earned rave reviews in publications from Rolling Stone to The Wall Street Journal. The album won both the Living Blues Award and the Blues Music Award for Best New Artist Debut. He followed in 2016 with “Pick Your Poison.”
“I write and sing what I know,” said Birchwood. “They say everything is better when it’s made with love. That’s how we play our music, and that’s how we made the new album. I want my audience to say, ‘I know exactly what that feels like,’ when a song hits them. Because that’s when it stops just being music and starts being medicine. After all, we are all stricken with the condition of being human.”