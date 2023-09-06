TAMPA — Multi-platinum headliners and famed heavy metal rock group Avenged Sevenfold will perform Sunday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $35. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Avenged Sevenfold is on the road for their extensive “Life Is But a Dream” North American tour.
To date, Avenged Sevenfold has sold over 10 million albums worldwide and earned two consecutive No. 1 albums on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, including 2010’s “Nightmare” and 2013’s “Hail to the King” to go along with over a billion video views and a billion-plus Spotify streams, as well as multiple No. 1 singles on rock radio. Band members include M. Shadows, Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman. They are equally known for their spectacular live shows, selling out arenas and headlining the world’s most prestigious rock festivals as well as always being at the forefront of rapidly changing technology, cultural mile markers, and new ways for communities to engage.
Falling in Reverse and Kim Dracula also will perform.