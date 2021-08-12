ST. PETERSBURG — The Duane Eubanks Quintet will take the stage Sunday, Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Tickets are $25. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
The Duane Eubanks Quintet is on the road performing music from their 2015 album “Things of That Particular Nature.” A jazz trumpeter, composer, arranger and producer, Eubanks is a multi-talented force boasting a unique sound that reveals his Philadelphia roots. “Things of That Particular Nature” is a mixture of gritty soul and passion.
Eubanks was born into a family of gifted musical talent that includes his mother, Vera Eubanks, an accomplished pianist who was notably Kenny Barron’s first piano teacher; his brothers, renowned trombonist Robin Eubanks and guitarist Kevin Eubanks, former bandleader of the “Tonight Show with Jay Leno”; as well as his uncle, the late legendary pianist Ray Bryant. His family saw his potential at a young age and encouraged him to pursue music.
According to his biography, Eubanks studied jazz in master classes at Temple University with the legendary Billy Taylor. In New York, he was tapped by pianist Mulgrew Miller to join his ensemble, Wingspan. Acclaimed double-bassist/bandleader Dave Holland invited Eubanks to play with his big band on a pair of Grammy award winning albums. The trumpeter became a hotly sought-after musician. He recorded and played with Elvin Jones, John Hicks, Curtis Fuller, Louis Hayes, Randy Brecker, Avery Sharpe and Nicholas Payton.
Over the years, Eubanks has performed everywhere from the Hollywood Bowl to Carnegie Hall to the Kennedy Center, in addition to touring throughout Europe and Japan. He is a recipient of the 2013 Philadelphia Education Fund EDDY Award.
Eubanks’ short film on jazz and music education was screened at several film festivals including the Copenhagen Jazz Film Festival. He is an extraordinary musical talent with a unique skill and brilliance as a composer and bandleader. His quintet’s onstage presentation is a straight-ahead post-bop style jazz presentation reminiscent of delivery of Miles Davis and Lee Morgan with a modern progressive emphasis and vibe.
Eubanks’ music compositions consist of engaging melodies and horn blends that reflect the soft tender optimism of a relaxed quintessential smooth jazz trumpeter and that of a lively hard bop virtuoso pushed by the cadences of hard-swinging forward motion created by a rhythm section that employs imagination, dexterity, strong emotion, and thoughtful articulation.
His recent album releases include the critically acclaimed “Things of That Particular Nature,” “DE3: Live at Maxwell’s,” and “Duane Eubanks Quintet: Live at Small’s.”