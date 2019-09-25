If you’re wondering if the film “Downton Abbey” will make sense even if you haven’t finished watching the television series of the same name, I can answer that: yes and no.
You can understand the main plot: In 1927, a wealthy British family is having the king and queen over to their house. Dowager Countess Violet Crawley’s cousin is the lady-in-waiting, Lady Maud Bagshaw, and she wants her son to be the heir to Lady Bagshaw’s estate. The house is taken over by the royal visitors, and the staff members make a plan to take it back.
I can understand most of the main story and subplots, and I’ve never even watched the series. My mom, Tracey Zumpe, saw the first two seasons and filled me in on most of the basics. She stopped watching the series after they killed someone off too soon.
On the other hand, all the different characters and stories can make the film a little confusing. You can lose track of who’s who and what roles they play in the story. But like I said, I haven’t watched the series.
I liked the diversity in the film. You may recognize Thomas Barrow, Downton Abbey's butler, who is gay. In this film, he is given a love interest.
I am a fan of the British mystery show “Father Brown.” In some ways, that series is similar to this movie. Both are period pieces, with “Downton Abbey” set in the 1920s and “Father Brown” set in the 1950s. The movie references religion when someone tries to kill the king. Also, there is a mystery when someone is stealing from Downton.
I particularly liked the character Violet, and not just because she is played by Maggie Smith, who appeared in the Harry Potter films as Professor Minerva McGonagall. Violet provided comic relief when things were getting serious. She loves her cousin and her family even if she doesn’t always agree with them.
I liked how they seemed to have tied up loose ends. Barrow, for instance, found a soulmate, and Violet reunited with her cousin. This film may serve as the franchise finale or it may set up a big-screen sequel focusing on the next generation. Either way, “Downton Abbey” will always live on in the hearts of its loyal fans.
Incidentally, those loyal fans arrived in large numbers at movie theaters across the country this weekend, helping “Downton Abbey” top $30 million for its opening weekend. That made the Focus Features film the No. 1 draw according to Box Office, beating out both “Ad Astra” starring Brad Pitt and “Rambo: Last Blood” starring Sylvester Stallone. “Downton Abbey” is Focus Features’ largest opener ever … so it wouldn’t be a surprise if filmmakers are already brainstorming that big-screen sequel.