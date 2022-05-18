TAMPA — “Blippi the Musical” will be presented Saturday, May 28, 2 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $30. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
“Blippi the Musical” brings the energetic and loveable Blippi off the screen and onto the stage in a world-class production filled with audience engagement and amazing music. Children across the world have taken a liking to Blippi’s charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons. And they will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along with this one-of-a-kind show.
Stevin John is the creator of Blippi and acts as the writer and creative force behind the Blippi character. Now that Blippi has evolved as a character he is excited that a dynamic stage performer has been cast as Blippi to entertain and thrill audiences across all of the tour markets.