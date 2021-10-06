CLEARWATER — If the last 20 months have taught us anything, it’s that even things we take for granted can change. We’ve also learned that change itself isn’t necessarily permanent. Circumstances may force the postponement of traditional activities for the good of the community, but traditions need not be forsaken.
The Clearwater Jazz Holiday is a perfect example of a community event that can endure a temporary deferment. A Tampa Bay area cultural institution and one of Clearwater’s signature music festivals, the four-day concert series will make a comeback this month, running Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 14-17. Due to the construction of Imagine Clearwater, the event will temporarily be relocating to BayCare Ballpark, 601 Old Coachman Road, Clearwater.
This will be a reduced capacity special presentation. Tickets start at $10 in advance. Kids 4 and younger are free when accompanied by a paid adult. Limited reserved seating and VIP tickets are also available. For information, call 727-461-5200 or visit ClearwaterJazz.com or facebook.com/ClearwaterJazz.
Following is a look at the music lineup for the 42nd Clearwater Jazz Holiday:
Thursday, Oct. 14
- 3:30 p.m. — Gates open
- 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. — Ariella
- 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. — Gumbi Ortiz & The Electrik Rendezvous
- 6:45 to 8 p.m. — Eric Marienthal featuring The Silverman Brothers
- 8:30 to 10 p.m. — Kool & The Gang
Friday, Oct. 15
- 3:45 p.m. — Gates open
- 4 to 5 p.m. — Gloria West & The Gents
- 5:30 to 7 p.m. — Special EFX All-Stars featuring Chieli Minucci, Elliott Yamin, Eric Marienthal, Lao Tizer, Karen Briggs, Dave Livolsi and Joel Rosenblatt
- 7:30 to 9 p.m. — Jason Miles presents “To Grover with Love” featuring Jason Miles, Maya Azucena, Marion Meadows, Elan Trotman, Felicia Collins, Richie Goods and Adrian Harpham
- 9:30 to 11 p.m. — Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
Saturday, Oct. 16
- 3 p.m. — Gates open
- 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. — Clearwater Jazz Holiday / Ruth Eckerd Hall Youth Jazz Band
- 5:15 to 6:45 p.m. — Joe Marcinek Band featuring Taylor Galbraith, Ashley Galbraith, Tommy Shugart and Chris Sgammato
- 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. — Lettuce
- 9:15 to 10:45 p.m. — Gloria Gaynor
- 10:45 p.m. — Fireworks
Sunday, Oct. 17
- 3 p.m. — Gates open
- 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. — Lemon City Trio
- 4:45 to 6:00 p.m. — Lucy Woodward
- 6:30 to 8 p.m. — Dustbowl Revival
- 8:30 to 10 p.m. — Snarky Puppy
Opening the 42nd Clearwater Jazz Holiday will be Ariella.
Hailing from Sarasota, Ariella McManus is a singer with emotional depth and a songwriter rich with breadth. Her music is an esoteric embodiment of sensory enlightenment, seamlessly fusing jazz, blues, bossa nova, samba, tango rock and soul. Teamed with guitar maestro Nicolaas Kraster, the pair effortlessly craft a sonic vision highlighted by poetic imagery and musical intimacy.
“With passionate music performed at the highest level, with intimate and honest lyrics that express, and welcome, vulnerability, with masterfully played rhythms that can move mountains with an explosion or a whisper, we believe audiences yearn to explore the farthest reaches of what music can offer,” Kraster said in a biography on Ariella’s website. “Our mission is to share the music that inspired us through the songs we've written and the covers we've re-imagined.”
There’s little doubt that Kool & The Gang has influenced the music of several generations. Thanks to songs such as “Celebration,” “Cherish,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Summer Madness” and “Open Sesame,” the band has earned two Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 25 Top 10 R&B hits, nine Top 10 Pop hits and 31 gold and platinum albums.
According to a press release from K.T.F.A. Entertainment Inc., Kool & the Gang has performed continuously for the past 43 years, longer than any R&B group in history. Their bulletproof funk and jazzy arrangements have also made them the most sampled band of all time.
Since its formation in the early 1990s in Ventura, California, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has toured virtually nonstop, performing on average more than 150 shows a year while simultaneously producing a sizable catalog of recorded music with sales of over 2 million albums to date. Early on, during their legendary residency at the Derby nightclub in Los Angeles, they reminded the world — in the midst of the grunge era no less — that it was still cool to swing. The band, co-founded by singer Scotty Morris and drummer Kurt Sodergren, was at the forefront of the swing revival of that time, blending a vibrant fusion of the classic American sounds of jazz, swing, and Dixieland, with the energy and spirit of contemporary culture.
After 25 years, 11 records, more than 2,800 live shows, and countless appearances in film and television, the members of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy are showing no signs of slowing down. The band’s unique take on American swing and jazz music has thrilled audiences around the world with hit songs such as “I Wanna Be Like You,” “Mr. Pinstripe Suit,” “Why Me,” “You & Me & The Bottle Makes 3 Tonight” and more.
Dustbowl Revival has always been about pushing the boundaries of what American roots music can be. After celebrating more than a decade of sonic adventuring and playing thousands of shows together in 10 countries and counting, the group collected a devoted fanbase coast-to-coast.
After throwing five of their own virtual “Sway-at-Home” festivals during the pandemic shut-down, the always evolving group of string and brass players led by founding members Z. Lupetin, Josh Heffernan, Ulf Bjorlin recently welcomed a new wave of talent to the band. Now emerging from a pandemic touring hiatus, the band is set to return to the road.
Dustbowl Revival is known for their joyful, booty-shaking soul songs and cut-to-heart folk-rock ballads that lift up their transcendent live shows. Even so, with the bands emotional new single “Beside You” and 2020’s ambitious full length “Is It You, Is It Me,” they wanted to strike into new terrain. The latest album strikes a more personal note than ever before, representing the latest stage in a band that never stops exploring new sounds.
Snarky Puppy is a collective with as many as 25 members in regular rotation. They each maintain busy schedules as sidemen, producers, and solo artists. At its core, the band represents the convergence of both Black and white American music culture with various accents from around the world. Japan, Argentina, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico all have representation in the group’s membership. But more than the cultural diversity of the individual players, the defining characteristic of Snarky Puppy’s music is the joy of performing together in the perpetual push to grow creatively.
The band was formed by bassist and primary composer Michael League in 2003, starting inconspicuously enough as a group of college friends at the University of North Texas’ Jazz Studies program. Three years later, an intersection with the Dallas gospel and R&B community in Dallas transformed the music into something funkier, more direct, and more visceral. It was at this time that the group absorbed musicians like Robert “Sput” Searight (drums), Shaun Martin (keyboards), and Bobby Sparks (keyboards), and were heavily influenced by legendary keyboardist Bernard Wright.
Safety and security
A number of safety and security measures have been put in place at the Clearwater Jazz Holiday. Several items and practices will not be permitted at the event, including pets, except registered service animals; bags, except for medical or diaper bags; and firearms, weapons, knives, tasers and other dangerous or hazardous devices or substances, unless carried by an on-duty police officer or otherwise expressly approved by The Threshers. No food, bottles, coolers or cans may be brought into the ballpark. Clearwater Jazz Holiday will follow the face mask rules/regulations that are set forth for outdoor events by Baycare Ballpark and the City of Clearwater.
For more information, visit www.clearwaterjazz.com.