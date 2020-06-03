The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters are temporarily closed. Many film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely. The following films are scheduled to be released via video on demand.
‘The Last Days of American Crime’
- Genre: Drama, action, sci-fi and crime
- Cast: Edgar Ramirez, Anna Brewster, Michael Pitt, Sharlto Copley, and Sean Cameron Michael
- Director: Olivier Megaton
- Not rated
As a final response to terrorism and crime, the U.S. government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts.
Graham Bricke (Edgar Ramírez), a career criminal who was never able to hit the big score, teams up with famous gangster progeny Kevin Cash (Michael C. Pitt), and black market hacker Shelby Dupree (Anna Brewster) to commit the heist of the century and the last crime in American history before the signal goes off.
The film is based on the Radical Publishing graphic novel created by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini. “The Last Days of American Crime” will debut June 5 on Netflix
‘Shirley’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Odessa Young, Logan Lerman, Elisabeth Moss, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Steve Vinovich
- Director: Josephine Decker
- Rated: R
Renowned horror writer Shirley Jackson is on the precipice of writing her masterpiece when the arrival of newlyweds upends her meticulous routine and heightens tensions in her already tempestuous relationship with her philandering husband. The middle-aged couple, prone to ruthless barbs and copious afternoon cocktails, begins to toy mercilessly with the naïve young couple at their door.
Neon will release “Shirley” on June 5 on digital and On Demand.
‘Becky’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Kevin James, Joel McHale, Amanda Brugel, Robert Maillet, and Lulu Wilson
- Directors: Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion
- Rated: R
Spunky and rebellious, Becky (Lulu Wilson) is brought to a weekend getaway at a lake house by her father, Jeff (Joel McHale), in an effort to try to reconnect. The trip immediately takes a turn for the worse when a group of convicts on the run, led by the merciless Dominick (Kevin James), suddenly invade the lake house.
Quiver Distribution will release the film June 5 on digital and On Demand.