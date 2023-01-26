CLEARWATER — In her sixth decade as an artist and as prolific as ever, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Judy Collins is taking a rare moment to look back on her landmark 1967 album, “Wildflowers.” Collins will perform an exclusive series of shows bringing to full bloom her chamber-folk masterwork supported by an orchestra. The tour includes a Tampa Bay area performance on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
The show will also feature Collins’ most beloved songs from her decades-spanning oeuvre. For a complete list of tour dates, visit www.judycollins.com.
“Wildflowers” is gold-certified and landed No. 5 on the Billboard Pop Album charts. It remains her highest-charting album. The meditative 10-song “Wildflowers” in one of the first orchestral pop albums of the 1960s and it was a milestone entry in her career because it featured her first three original compositions, “Since You Asked,” “Sky Fell” and “Albatross.
“Since You Asked” was written in response to a formative moment in 1966 when Leonard Cohen made a special trip to Judy’s apartment to play her his song, “Suzanne.” While there, Cohen asked why she wasn’t writing her own songs. That day, Collins sat down at her Steinway and wrote “Since You Asked.”
“Albatross” was featured in the 1968 film adaptation of “The Subject Was Roses.”
In addition to these originals, Collins curated a stunning collection, featuring songs by not-yet household names such as Joni Mitchell — her version of “Both Sides, Now” was a Top 10 hit — and Cohen, including the song “Priests” which Cohen never recorded. It also featured adventurous selections by Jacques Brel and Francesco Landini.
These special “Wildflowers” concerts, which features Collins’ earliest songwriting efforts, present something of an intriguing gesture. They bookend Collins’ most recent album “Spellbound,” released in 2022, which marks the first time ever she wrote all of the songs on one of her albums.