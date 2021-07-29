TAMPA — Acclaimed blues-rock guitarist/singer Sean Chambers recently announced a string of tour dates in support of “That’s What I’m Talkin About,” his Quarto Valley Records label debut CD.
Chambers will kick off the tour with a show and CD release party Saturday, July 31, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the show. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com or call 813-971-0666.
“That’s What I’m Talkin About” is a tribute to legendary former Howlin’ Wolf guitarist Hubert Sumlin. The album was released July 9. The first single and video for the track, “Hidden Charms,” debuted June 11.
Recorded in March 2020 just before the coronavirus shut everything down, the Florida-based Chambers went into Showplace Studios in Dover, New Jersey, for the sessions of his eighth album. “That’s What I’m Talkin About” was engineered and produced by Showplace owner Ben Elliott, who suddenly passed away shortly after the album was recorded.
In addition to Chambers (guitar, vocals) and members of his band, “That’s What I’m Talkin About” also features guest appearances from lauded keyboardists Bruce Katz and John Ginty. The 11 tracks on the new disc include 10 songs Chambers regularly performed on the road as a member of Hubert Sumlin’s touring band, as well as “Hubert’s Song,” a Chambers original saluting Sumlin. The music showcases a tour-de force of Chamber’s blazing guitar pyrotechnics.
“This album is a tribute to my mentor, and friend, the late great Hubert Sumlin,” Chambers said in a press release promoting the album. “Back in 1998, I got a call asking if my band and I would be interested in backing up Hubert at ‘Blues Stock’ in Memphis. Of course, I was honored and said yes. The band and I woodshedded the songs for a month or so and went to play with Hubert for the first time in October of 1998.”
Chambers said that it was a magical night for him, and that the chemistry between his band and Sumlin worked really well.
“After that show, Hubert asked if we would become his full-time group,” Chambers continued. “My band and I continued to play and tour with Hubert for over four years. I look back on that time with Hubert as my ‘college education in the blues.’”
According to Chambers, “that's what I'm talkin about” was a phrase that Hubert used to say a lot. He and his band thought it would be a fitting name for this album.
“Ben Elliott, who engineered and produced the album, sadly passed away suddenly shortly after this session, and it would turn out to be his last project,” Chambers said. “The picture in the album package of Ben and I behind the mixing board was the last one of us, as we listened back to the tracks we had just recorded, hoping that Hubert would be proud.”
Chambers’ previous two albums, “Trouble & Whiskey” and “Welcome to My Blues,” were also recorded with Elliott.
“He was a great friend and partner in the business and will be sorely missed by everyone that knew and worked with him,” Chambers said. “I will always be grateful to both Hubert Sumlin and Ben Elliott and will never forget all the work we did together, as well as all the lessons that I learned from them both. The music will always live on, and I hope that you enjoy this album as much as we enjoyed making it.”
In 2009, Chambers released his critically-acclaimed album “Ten Til Midnight,” which garnered rave reviews and also appeared on the Living Blues chart for the first three months after its release. It received steady airplay in 45 states around the United States, as well as many markets overseas.
Chambers released “Live from the Long Island Blues Warehouse” in 2011, which featured 10 tracks of mostly originals, along with his distinctively searing takes on “Full Moon on Main Street,” a highlight song from an early album by The Kinsey Report; as well as a blistering version of Elmore James’ “Dust My Broom,” which recalls Johnny Winter in its approach.
In 2013, Chambers released “The Rock House Sessions” on Blue Heat Records. The album received great reviews and was nominated for a Blues Blast Music Award in 2014 for Best Blues Rock Album of the year.
Chambers released his sixth album, entitled “Trouble & Whiskey,” in 2017 on the American Showplace Music label. “Trouble & Whiskey” hit No. 11 on the Billboard Blues chart, reached No. 7 on the Living Blues chart during the first week of its release, and was nominated for a Blues Blast Music Award for Best Blues Rock Album of the Year.