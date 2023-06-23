CLEARWATER — The city of Clearwater and Ruth Eckerd Hall will present Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Cheap Trick as the inaugural concert at The Sound, the new music venue at Coachman Park, 255 Drew St., Clearwater. The band will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.
This free concert features special guest Robin Taylor Zander. The concert is sold out. For more information, visit TheSoundFLA.com.
The concert will kick off a week of grand opening concerts including Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw, Dave Koz, Peter Frampton, and a patriotic celebration with The Florida Orchestra, including fireworks. All shows are rain or shine. Daily recurring events will include health and fitness classes, food and beverage experiences, exhibitors, children’s games, as well as activities and park amenities such as a splash pad, large playground, walking trails and more. For a complete list of activities each day, from Wednesday, June 28 through Tuesday, July 4, visit myclearwater.com/Visit-Coachman-Park.
Cheap Trick have been known around the globe since 1974 for their instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock 'n' roll. The band members — Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass guitar), and Daxx Nielsen (drums) — are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from “California Man,” “Dream Police” to “Surrender” and “I Want You To Want Me.” After a year of show cancellations due to the pandemic, Cheap Trick began touring once again with the same lineup of the last several years, which included Robin Taylor Zander on rhythm guitar and vocals.
In 2016, Cheap Trick was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The induction honored both the band and the pioneering sound that has earned them total record sales well in excess of 20 million featured appearances and more than 40 international gold and platinum certifications.
Singer-songwriter Robin Taylor Zander is a former student of the Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater. In addition to playing rhythm guitar with Cheap Trick, his band has opened for Everclear and as a solo artist. He has opened for the Greg Billings Band, among others.