CLEARWATER — Debbie Gibson will bring her “Winterlicious Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for a concert Thursday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Gibson recently released of her first ever holiday album, “Winterlicious.” Ranging from a mix of originals and reimagined covers, Gibson has enlisted her dream team of Sean Thomas, Fred Coury, Sylvia MacCalla, Joey Melotti, Joey Finger and musicians Lydia Ansel and indie artist Bonzie to create an album that is sure to become a holiday classic.
This spirited and soulful album features a magical collaboration with her pop soulmate Joey McIntyre, who co-wrote the new holiday anthem “Heartbreak Holiday” for those missing that special someone during the holidays.
Gibson’s Daddy Joe joins her on a new rendition of “White Christmas.” Her infectious, up-tempo, original song “Christmas Star,” which came out in 2021, is also included.
Last year, Gibson released her long-awaited 10th studio pop album “The Body Remembers” — her first in 20 years — marking a new chapter for her on her own label Stargirl Records. It is filled with a mix of modern pop hooks and upbeat club bangers along with melodic nostalgic tracks that pay homage to her earlier music.
In June, she embarked on a solo, critically acclaimed, 15-city U.S. tour in support of “The Body Remembers.”
Gibson was born in Brooklyn and raised in Long Island. “Out of the Blue,” her 1987 debut album, went triple-platinum and launched her career at the age of 16. The album’s single “Foolish Beat” made Gibson the youngest artist to write, produce, and perform a No. 1 track on the Billboard Hot 100. She is still the youngest female to do so, to date.
As the sole composer on each of her Top 20 singles, Gibson was recognized by ASCAP as Songwriter of the Year in 1989. She has sold more than 16 million albums worldwide and released 10 studio albums and five compilations.