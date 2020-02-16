CLEARWATER — Grammy Award winner Judy Collins will perform Sunday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Special guest Kirsten Maxwell will open the show. Tickets start at $33.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The platinum-selling folk/rock singer-songwriter has inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs and a firm commitment to social activism. In the ’60s, she evoked both idealism and steely determination of a generation united against social and environmental injustices. Six decades later, her luminescent presence shines brightly as new generations bask in the glow of her iconic 50-album body of work.
The award-winning performer is esteemed for her imaginative interpretations of traditional and contemporary folk standards and her own poetically poignant original compositions. Her stunning rendition of Joni Mitchell's “Both Sides Now” from her landmark 1967 album, “Wildflowers,” has been entered into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Collins’ dreamy and sweetly intimate version of “Send in the Clowns,” a ballad written by Stephen Sondheim for the Broadway musical “A Little Night Music,” won Song of the Year at the 1975 Grammy Awards. She’s garnered several top-10 hits and gold- and platinum-selling albums. Recently, contemporary and classic artists such as Rufus Wainwright, Shawn Colvin, Dolly Parton, Joan Baez and Leonard Cohen honored her legacy with the album “Born to the Breed: A Tribute to Judy Collins.”
Collins’ most recent work can be found on the 2019 holiday release “Winter Stories,” a collaboration with Norwegian singer-songwriter Jonas Fjeld and North Carolina bluegrass revivalists Chatham County Line. Blending folk, bluegrass, country and traditional music, these three powerhouse musical figures created an unconventional holiday album centering on wintry vignettes rather than carols and hymns.
In September 2017, Collins joined forces with Stephen Stills to release the album “Everybody Knows,” the duo’s first musical collaboration. That same year saw the release of Collins’ DVD special “Judy Collins: A Love Letter to Stephen Sondheim.” In 2016, she released “Silver Skies Blue,” a collaborative album with writing partner Ari Hest, which was nominated for a Grammy for Best Folk Album.
In 2015, Collins released “Strangers Again.” For the album, she invited a cast of icons and young talents to sing with her. The fresh collection features appearances by Willie Nelson, Jackson Browne, Jeff Bridges, Glen Hansard, Ari Hest and Bhi Bhiman.