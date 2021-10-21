Sanding Ovations announces free entertainment lineup
TREASURE ISLAND — As if spectacular sand sculptures aren’t enough, live entertainment will make Sanding Ovations Presents Sandlantis an even more wondrous event on the beaches of Treasure Island.
The annual sand sculpting exhibition will bring the beach to life Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 18-21. This year, organizers will add a scaled-back encore weekend Friday through Saturday, Nov. 26-28. The event is free and open to the public. Sanding Ovations Presents Sandlantis will take place behind the Bilmar Beach Resort, 10650 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island.
Following is a look at this year’s free entertainment lineup:
• Friday, Nov. 19 — New Orleans legend George Porter Jr. and regional touring blues artist Damon Fowler
• Saturday, Nov. 20 — Tallahassee-based Tobacco Rd Band, followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.
• Sunday, Nov. 21 — Grateful Dead tribute Dead Set Florida, along with local favorites the Applebutter Express
Other acts include Angie Rey, Sarasota Slim, Alex Hayes, School of Rock, Dennis Wallace and Emcee Johnny G.
The scaled-back Sanding Ovations Encore weekend Nov. 26-28 will consist of small local acts to be announced. For event information, visit www.sandingovationsmasterscup.com.
EOT to present ‘Nunsense A-Men!’
LARGO — Eight O’Clock Theatre will kick off its 40th season with a production of the musical “Nunsense A-Men!,” running Oct. 29 through Nov. 7, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets are $31.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
“Nunsense A-Men” is basically the original “Nunsense” with all of the characters being portrayed by male musical comedy performers. Think of it as “Mrs. Doubtfire enters the Convent.” Nunsense begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium.
Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, this show has become an international phenomenon.
The Eight O’Clock Theatre production will be directed by Susan Demers, with musical director Latoya McCormick and choreographer Lyla Menkhaus. The cast includes Rand Smith, William Coleman, James Grenelle, Derek Baxter, and Jonathan Pouliot.
Creative Clay’s new exhibit celebrates St. Pete-Takamatsu sister city partnership
ST. PETERSBURG — A Creative Clay exhibit that honors the sister city relationship between St. Petersburg and Takamatsu, Japan, opened Oct. 14 at the St. Petersburg Museum of History, 335 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg.
Creative Clay’s relationship with Takamatsu began in 2001 when Creative Clay traveled to Japan to teach the Artlink program mentorship and job training program to Japanese arts instructors and artists. This anniversary exhibit features 30 pelican paintings that are part of an arts exchange with Heart Artlink artists from Takamatsu and Creative Clay member artists. Creative Clay sent black pelican line drawings using acrylic paint marker on white canvasses for Takamatsu artists to paint. In exchange, artists from Heart Artlink Takamatsu sent Creative Clay artists fans, lanterns and fabric for a lion costume to paint. Artists from Heart Artlink and Creative Clay painted pieces of fabric that became the final costume for a lion dance. They also sent a large lion head using the Japanese construction method called hariko, a technique of paper construction with a hollow center that Creative Clay member artist Ali V. painted.
The sister city celebration in Takamatsu is Oct. 30 and will include an exhibition of the collaboration between Creative Clay and Heart Artlink. Another celebration, set for March 9, 2022, in Takamatsu, will include the painted pelicans, and lanterns and fans. There also will be a performance of the Lion Dance at a festival. Creative Clay will view the dance on video and create their own version.
“This partnership produced a mutual understanding and friendship between Creative Clay and Heart Artlink in Takamatsu,” said Creative Clay chief executive Kim Dohrman. “We look forward to the public viewing the exhibit, which runs through Oct. 30. St. Petersburg International Folk Fair Society has been a great partner, providing costs for the shipping of the artwork to Takamatsu, as well as paying for the professional dancers to lead the Creative Clay artists in their version of the Lion Dance.”
Art has been an important part of the 60-year sister city relationship between St. Petersburg and Takamatsu, said Kathy Michaels, chair, St. Petersburg/Takamatsu 60th anniversary task force, SPIFFS. “For years, Perkins Elementary School students provided artwork for the Takamatsu Winter Festival,” she said. “When we began discussing this year’s celebration with Naoko Miyake, chief of the intergovernmental office in Takamatsu, she stated that Mayor Onishi’s top priority was an art exchange between Creative Clay and Heart Artlink. Creative Clay has gone the extra mile to make this happen.”
For the Creative Clay artists, collaborating with the Heart Artlink artists of Takamatsu is another component to representing St. Petersburg, known as a city of the arts. Sister city relationships foster positivity and increase understanding of another’s culture, which is reflective of Creative Clay’s mission of inclusivity and accessibility. The opportunity to exhibit this collaborative work at the St. Petersburg Museum of History is another example of the nonprofits’ history of working together.
"It has been an honor to partner with Creative Clay for over a decade, proudly displaying art pieces from their summer camp projects," said Rui Farias, director SPMOH. "We're excited about teaming up with Creative Clay to celebrate the city's 60th anniversary with our sister city Takamatsu, Japan."
St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman will join Japanese Consul General K. Nakai on Oct. 14 for a tour of the pelican painting exhibit.
“Our 60-year sister city relationship with Takamatsu, Japan, continues to provide a wealth of inspiration,” said Kriseman. “I am looking forward to seeing the official bird of the city of St. Petersburg, made colorful by our friends at Heart Artlink, exhibited at the St. Petersburg Museum of History next week. Creative projects like this are a critical part of what makes St. Petersburg an international arts destination. I want to thank our Sister City of Takamatsu, as well as Artlink Japan, for their partnership and our friends at Creative Clay for being such an important part of Florida’s best city.”
Artist to offer Plein Air Adventure painting classes
Nationally acclaimed artist Shawn Dell Joyce will present Plein Air Adventure, a series of outdoor — or plein air — painting classes in parks, preserves, and sites both on and off the beaten path. The classes will start Wednesday, Nov. 3, in Tarpon Springs and will meet weekly on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
“Every week we meet at a different site,” said Shawn Dell Joyce, who founded a plein air painting school in New York before relocating to Dunedin. “We see Florida’s ecosystems, native species, and we paint them. This connects people viscerally with this place and they take home a deeper understanding of our area and how to paint.”
Every week, 12 to 15 participants meet at various locations — usually places that tourists wouldn’t normally find — and watch a demonstration that covers the basic principles of plein air painting. The participants paint for two hours with individual help as needed, then reconvene for a group critique. Class is open to all mediums, and abilities. Participants range from novice to professionals.
Now in its third year, Plein Air Adventure started when Joyce became a full-time resident. Previously, Joyce led a series of plein air classes for more than 20 years in New York that visited farms, historic sites, and preserved lands. She teaches painting and drawing classes at Morean Art Center, Dunedin Fine Art Center, and Beach Art Center, as well as workshops around the country. She brings considerable knowledge of plein air painting, and environmental awareness to each class.
For more information or to register, visit www.ShawnDellJoyce.com.
Ashtray Monument announces inaugural Monufest
NEW PORT RICHEY — Florida record label Ashtray Monument will present Monufest, a new live music event in downtown New Port Richey showcasing local bands as well as bands from Ashtray’s roster of signed bands.
The inaugural festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 23, at Ordinance One, 5738 Main St., New Port Richey. Doors will open at 1 p.m. and the show will get underway at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available through Eventbrite. Visit eventbrite.com/e/monufest-tickets-162293433027?aff=ebdssbeac.
The lineup will feature Thunderclap, High, Telepathic Lines, Curtains, Teresa Rose, The Hamiltons, Grave Return, and The Sons of James.
Monufest seeks to being the community together after a long pause in live music performance and to support local arts and charities. During the event, raffles and a silent auction featuring regional artists will be held with proceeds benefiting Mullins Music and Cindy’s Pets.
For event details, visit www.ashtraymonument.com/monufest.
Capitol Theatre announces show postponement
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced that “Give Them Lala … with Randall LIVE,” originally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Thursday, May 5, at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.
Jackie Evancho rescheduled
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announce that the Jackie Evancho concert set for Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Wednesday, March 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.