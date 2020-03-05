CLEARWATER — English blues singer John Mayall will perform Wednesday, March 11, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Often referred to as “the Godfather of British Blues,” Mayall has an impressive musical career that spans more than 60 years. In the 1960s, he founded John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers, a band that included some of the most famous blues musicians of all time including Eric Clapton, Mick Fleetwood, Peter Green and Mick Taylor.
Attracted by the West Coast climate and culture, Mayall made a permanent move from England to Los Angeles in 1969 and began forming bands with American musicians. Throughout the next three decades, Mayall became further revered for his many jazz/rock/blues innovations featuring such notable performers as Blue Mitchell, Red Holloway, Larry Taylor, and Harvey Mandel. Mayall’s popularity continued with a succession of dynamic albums including the Grammy-nominated “Wake Up Call” that featured guest artists Buddy Guy, Mavis Staples, Albert Collins and Mick Taylor.
In 2008 Mayall made the decision to permanently retire the Bluesbreakers name and in 2009 started a new era of touring with band members Rocky Athas on guitar, Jay Davenport on drums and Greg Rzab on bass. They toured together for over seven years, averaging about 100 shows a year, and are featured players on four studio albums.
In August 2016 there was another big shift when thunderstorms prevented Rocky Athas from attending a festival, compelling Mayall and company to perform as a trio. The sound they came up with lent an amazing new slant to the music. Mayall made the bold decision to move to the trio format for a few years. A sample of the three-member lineup’s live performance was captured on “Three for the Road,” recorded in Germany in 2016.
Many of his contemporaries have either retired or scaled back their performance and recording schedules. Mayall, now 86, still plays a fierce schedule of over 100 shows each year. He has received many accolades for his talent including several platinum and gold records and he was awarded an Order of the British Empire by the Queen’s Honours list.
Always one step ahead, Mayall has hired Carolyn Wonderland, the first ever women to hold the position of lead guitarist in any of his bands. She is also one of the featured guitar players on Mayall’s latest studio album, “Nobody Told Me,” that also features Todd Rundgren, Joe Bonamassa, Steven Van Zandt, Alex Lifeson and Larry McCray on selected cuts. “Nobody Told Me” was released in 2019 through Forty Below Records.
Wonderland joins Mayall’s long-time rhythm section of Greg Rzab on bass and Jay Davenport on drums on the tour.