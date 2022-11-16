Nov. 18
• Paul Reiser, Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Straight No Chaser, Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Rocks the Cure with Better than Ezra, Friday, Nov. 18, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Visit www.jannuslive.com.
• The Heavy Pets, Friday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., at the Floridian Social Club, St. Petersburg. Visit www.floridiansocialclub.live.
• The Millennium Tour featuring Bow Wow, Mario, and Keri Hilson; Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Cody Johnson featuring Randy Houser, Friday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Nov. 19
• Cat & Nat Unfiltered, Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Bonnie Raitt, Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Dunedin Celtic Music Festival, Saturday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Highlander Park, Dunedin. Visit www.DunedinCelticMusicFestival.com.
• Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• British Invasion tribute, Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, Pinellas Park. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Rising Appalachia, Saturday, Nov. 19, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Magrane Train, Saturday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., at the Floridian Social Club, St. Petersburg. Visit www.floridiansocialclub.live.
• The Floyd Experience, Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., at the Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Southern Hospitality, Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at SPC, St. Petersburg. Visit mypalladium.org.
• Dirty Dancing in Concert, Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., at the Straz Center, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org.
• The Sounds of Soul, Saturday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center. Visit tarponarts.org.
Nov. 20
• Disney Junior Live, Sunday, Nov. 20, noon and 4 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Lorrie Morgan, Sunday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Dan Rodriguez, Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
• The Last Waltz, Sunday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., at the Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Willy Chirino, Sunday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center, Tampa. Visit seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• “Treasure Island,” Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Straz Center, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org.
Ongoing
“Better Late,” presented by the Gulfport Community Players, through Nov. 20, at the Catherine Hickman Theater, Gulfport. Visit www.gulfportcommunityplayers.org.
“Miracle on South Division Street,” through Dec. 18, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, Clearwater. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
“The Colored Museum” by George C. Wolfe, through Nov. 27, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, St. Petersburg. Visit Americanstage.org.
“Dracula,” through Nov. 13, at the Straz Center, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org.