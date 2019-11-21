Sam Smith to headline 93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball at Amalie Arena

TAMPA — This year’s 93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball will take place Sunday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $40. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
The all-star performers for the Jingle Ball will include Sam Smith, Lizzo, Normani, French Montana, Why Don’t We, MAX and AJ Mitchell.
93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball 2019 is part of the national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour presented by Capital One. It is the season's biggest annual music event that captures the holiday spirit of the iHeartRadio app. In addition to Tampa, the tour will visit Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Atlanta and Miami/Fort Lauderdale.
"93.3 FLZ Jingle Ball is the must attend holiday concert of the season," said Tommy Chuck, program director for 93.3 FLZ. "We have another incredible lineup this year and look forward to an amazing night with a packed house at Amalie Arena."
Every year, 93.3 FLZ gives back to the community to celebrate the holiday season. This year's official charity for Jingle Ball 2019 is the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. According to a press release, $1 of each ticket sold will be donated to the nonprofit organization, which is dedicated to inspiring today's youth through entertainment and education-focused initiatives.
“The Ryan Seacrest Foundation is excited to team up with the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour for its seventh consecutive year, allowing us to build and maintain Seacrest Studios in children's hospitals across the country," said Meredith Seacrest, executive director & chief operating officer of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.
"Seacrest Studios provides an uplifting and entertaining environment where kids can host their own radio and TV shows, play games, interview celebrities and forget they are in the hospital for a while. We're incredibly grateful for our partnership with iHeartMedia, which has helped us create one-of-a-kind experiences and bring hundreds of artists to patients nationwide."
Sam Smith is an English singer and songwriter who rose to fame in October 2012 after being featured on Disclosure's breakthrough single "Latch," which peaked at number eleven on the UK Singles Chart.
Released in June 2014, Smith’s “In the Lonely Hour” was the biggest selling U.K. male debut in the SoundScan era and went on to sell 13 million adjusted albums worldwide. In February 2015, Smith set a Grammy record, winning a total of four awards — the most ever received by a U.K. artist following the release of a debut album. Smith was named Best New Artist. “In the Lonely Hour” took Best Pop Vocal Album honors and the single “Stay with Me” won awards for both Record and Song of the Year. Smith has also earned an Oscar, a Golden Globe, three Billboard Music Awards and three BRIT Awards, among others.
Lizzo is an American singer, rapper and songwriter. Before signing with Nice Life and Atlantic Records, she released two studio albums — “Lizzobangers” in 2013, and “Big Grrrl Small World” in 2015. In 2014, Time named her one of 14 music artists to watch. “Coconut Oil,” her first major-label EP, was released in 2016.
Building on enthusiastic critical acclaim and a rapidly growing fan base, 2018 represented a high-water mark for the Detroit-born and Houston-raised songstress. A string of singles hit maximum velocity as “Boys” took the culture by storm. A definitive and inescapable anthem for 2018, it closed out the year on Time’s 10 Best Songs of 2018, Pitchfork’s 100 Best Songs of 2018, and Paste’s 50 Best Songs of 2018.
Lizzo released “Cuz I Love You,” her third studio album, in April through Nice Life and Atlantic Records. The deluxe edition of the album includes the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single "Truth Hurts."
Normani, an American singer and dancer, is a former member of the girl group Fifth Harmony. “Dancing with a Stranger,” her song with Sam Smith, was released in January, reaching the Top 10 in the UK and the United States. “Motivation,” her first solo single, was released in August, and became a top 40 hit.