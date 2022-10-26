CLEARWATER — Rumours of Fleetwood Mac will present a tribute to Fleetwood Mac Wednesday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac have returned to the stage in 2022 with a new show celebrating the best of Fleetwood Mac, plus the “Rumours” album performed note-for-note and in its entirety. Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time.
Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is considered the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups.