A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘M3GAN’
Genre: Science fiction and horror
Cast: Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Ronny Chieng, and Brian Jordan Alvarez
Director: Gerard Johnstone
Rated: PG-13
She’s more than just a toy. She’s part of the family.
M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams), M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.
When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3GAN prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems—a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released Jan. 6 by Universal Pictures.
‘The Old Way’
Genre: Western
Cast: Nicolas Cage, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Shiloh Fernandez, Noah Le Gros, Nick Searcy, Abraham Benrubi, and Clint Howard
Director: Brett Donowho
Rated: R
Nicolas Cage stars in his first-ever Western as Colton Briggs, a cold-blooded gunslinger turned respectable family man. When an outlaw and his gang put Colton and his family in peril, Colton is forced to take up arms with an unlikely partner — his 12-year-old daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) — in this action-filled film that builds toward its fateful showdown with pulse-pounding suspense.
The film is set to be theatrically released by Saban Films on Jan. 6.
‘Candy Land’
Genre: Horror and thriller
Cast: Olivia Luccardi, Sam Quartin, Eden Brolin, Owen Campbell, Virginia Rand, Guinevere Turner and William Baldwin
Director: John Swab
Not rated
Remy, a seemingly naive and devout young woman, finds herself cast out from her religious cult. With no place to turn, she immerses herself into the underground world of truck stop sex workers, courtesy of her hosts. Under the watchful eye of their matriarch, and an enigmatic local lawman, Remy navigates between her strained belief system and the code to find her true calling in life.
The film will be released Jan. 6 in select theaters and on demand by Quiver Distribution.
‘Imani’
Genre: Action and thriller
Cast: Brittany Hall, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Kris Lofton, Stephen Bishop, Elyse Mirto and Michael Monks
Director: Mike Ho
Not rated
A year after what she thinks was a car accident, a seemingly normal wife and mother slowly recovers from amnesia, only to learn that she actually is a highly sought-after Army Special Ops lieutenant who holds a secret that would blow the lid on a widespread government conspiracy.
The film is scheduled to be released Jan. 6 by Faith Media Distribution.
