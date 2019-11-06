CLEARWATER — Multiplatinum-selling Philadelphia pop/rock band the Hooters perform Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $29. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The concert will mark the band’s first appearance in the area in 25 years.
In 1980, the Hooters burst onto the Philadelphia music scene as a new and different kind of rock band, formed by co-leaders and writers Rob Hyman on lead vocals, keyboards and accordion; and Eric Bazilian on lead vocals, guitars, mandolin, mandola, harmonica and saxophone. The other members include original drummer David Uosikkinen; John Lilley on guitars and mandolin; Fran Smith Jr. on bass and vocals and Tommy Williams on guitars, mandolin and vocals.
With unforgettable songs such as "And We Danced," "Day by Day," "All You Zombies" and “500 Miles,” the Hooters quickly became a household name from MTV by the mid 1980s.
Their unique blend of ska, reggae, and rock was a fresh sound in the clubs and on Philly radio, and in 1983, the Hooters released their first independent album “Amore” to great local success. The album also featured the “hooter,” or melodica, as part of their special sound and namesake.
The Hooters' strong and powerful presence as performers and as songwriters led to their first major record deal in 1984 with Columbia Records. Their 1985 debut release "Nervous Night" quickly achieved gold and platinum status in the United States, Australia and Canada.
Rolling Stone magazine named the Hooters the "Best New Band of the Year" in 1985, and in July of that year, the group was chosen to open the historic Live Aid concert in Philadelphia. By 1986, they had been touring the U.S. and Canada almost nonstop, and that summer the Hooters were sharing the stage at the Amnesty International Concert at Giants Stadium with acts such as U2, the Police, Miles Davis, Lou Reed and Peter Gabriel.
In 1987, the group released their second album, "One Way Home," again achieving gold and platinum status in the U.S. as well as new markets in Japan and Europe. In 1989, the Hooters released their third major-label album on Columbia Records, "Zig Zag." It introduced a more acoustic, unplugged Hooters sound, while still maintaining those infectious pop hooks for which the band is so well-known. With the legendary folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary on backing vocals, their updated version of the classic "500 Miles" became a worldwide hit which led to another double-platinum success for the band.
It was also during this time that the group was asked by Roger Waters of Pink Floyd to participate in his multimedia extravaganza "The Wall" in Berlin in 1990, to celebrate unity in Germany after the Berlin Wall came down. The Hooters joined music legends such as Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, the Band, Sinead O'Connor, and Bryan Adams for an unforgettable musical experience.
In 1993 “Out of Body” was released on MCA Records featuring the hit “Private Emotion,” which was later covered by Ricky Martin on his smash debut, and it was during that summer that the band recorded their "Live in Europe" album. Around this time, Sony also released a long-awaited compilation album entitled "Hooterization — A Retrospective,” a collection of their greatest hits, which earned the group its first gold album in Germany.
In 2006 they recorded their first new studio album in 13 years, “Time Stand Still,” featuring the hit “I’m Alive” and their unique acoustic arrangement of Don Henley’s “Boys of Summer.” The CD was officially released in September 2007 on MRI/Sony Red in the U.S., and through Neo/Sony BMG Distribution in Europe.
In 2009, the Hooters released “Both Sides Live,” a double-album set featuring all the band’s greatest hits in both full-tilt electric and unique acoustic versions. And in 2010, their EP “5x5” was released, featuring the single “Silver Lining” as well as versions of the hits “Time After Time” and “One of Us.” Those two songs had previously earned Hyman and Bazilian Grammy nominations for song of the year; they had written the tunes for Cyndi Lauper and Joan Osborne, respectively.
In 2017, the Hooters released “Give the Music Back,” a new double-live album recorded at the legendary Keswick Theater, near their home-town base of Philadelphia. This compilation CD and subsequent international tours continue to reflect their strong collaborations in the studio, their passionate energy onstage, and their longtime friendship on the road and off. And in October 2019, the group was inducted into Philly’s “Walk of Fame” with their own sidewalk plaque on the Avenue of the Arts.
The Hooters’ live shows endure as a joyful musical celebration for both the band and their loyal, enthusiastic fans. In 2020, they will celebrate 40 years performing together.