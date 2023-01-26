TAMPA — Multi-platinum-selling artist TobyMac will perform Sunday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $19.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Presented by the Awakening Foundation, the tour will feature performances by TobyMac, Crowder, Cochren & Co., Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick and Terrian.
"The Hits Deep Tour announcement is one of my favorite times of each year," said Curtis Pinkerton, director of marketing for Awakening Events. "This tour has become an annual tradition for us at Awakening Events and for thousands of families across the U.S. We’re honored to once again partner on a national level with our great friends at K-LOVE Radio, Air1 Radio, Food for the Hungry, and Altrua HealthShare, to present TobyMac’s Hits Deep Tour 2023."
TobyMac's Hits Deep Tour is an Awakening Foundation event and is supported nationally by K-LOVE Radio, Air1 Radio, Altrua HealthShare, and Food for the Hungry. Fans will hear TobyMac's hits as well as new songs from his recent release “Life After Death,” which debuted as Billboard's No. 1 Christian and Gospel record of the week.
The Awakening Foundation is not only passionate about creating the best live event experiences but to also invest in each of the local communities where they bring concerts. The Awakening Foundation and Altrua HealthShare have committed to giving more than $200,000 in 2023 to those around the United States in need.
With more than 16 million units in career sales and seven Grammy Awards, TobyMac's career continues on the fast track. His RIAA Certified Gold studio album, “This Is Not a Test,” garnered a Grammy Award and Billboard Music Award nomination on top of debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200. Each of his six studio solo projects have achieved gold certification, a first for any artist in the history of his label, Capitol Christian Music Group.
Among those is his project “Eye on It,” which debuted atop the Billboard 200, only the third Christian album ever to do so. “The Elements,” his latest Grammy-nominated release, is a full collection of music boasting "Everything," "Scars," "Edge of My Seat," "See The Light" and more alongside the chart-topper, "I just need U."
His most recent singles, “21 Years,” “Help Is On the Way (Maybe Midnight),” “Promised Land,” "The Goodness (feat. Blessing Offor)," "Everything About You (feat. Marlee)" and "Show Up Choose Love (feat. Jon Reddick),” are available wherever you stream music, along with his seventh studio project, “Life After Death.”
With more than 3 million records sold and three Grammy nominations, Crowder’s first solo album, “Neon Steeple,” debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, was named iTunes 2014 Christian Album of the Year, garnered multiple radio hits, a Grammy nomination for “Come As You Are,” a Grand Ole Opry debut, and a Dove Award.
“American Prodigal,” his Grammy nominated follow-up album, released in 2016, landed at No. 1 on the Christian and Gospel Album chart; No. 3 on the Digital Albums chart; No. 5 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, and No. 12 on the all-genre, Top 200 Billboard chart. The song “All My Hope” brought Crowder a No. 1 radio single, in addition to two Top 10 singles prior to that from “American Prodigal.”
His third project, “I Know a Ghost,” hit No.1 yet again on the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart, while also earning his third Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Christian Album. Following in the footsteps of his previous releases, Crowder’s latest studio album, “Milk & Honey,” debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Top Christian/Gospel Albums chart.
The Awakening Foundation exists to share the message of hope and resources with individuals and families in local and international communities by bringing together artists, fans, and like-minded organizations through live events and missional endeavors to serve and empower those in need. All Awakening Foundation events are powered by Awakening Events. Consistently ranked among the top promoters in America and reaching as high as No. 3 in the world in total tickets sold Awakening Events is a leader in the live faith-based entertainment industry. Be sure to find out more at AwakeningFoundation.com.