ST. PETERSBURG — Damon Fowler and his band will perform Friday, July 2, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $20. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org. This is a limited-seating, socially distanced, and no-intermission event designed for maximum safety and comfort. Face coverings for vaccinated individuals are voluntary. For more information on St. Petersburg College’s safety policies, visit www.spcollege.edu/spc-updates.
Fowler will be celebrating the release of his new album “Alafia Moon.” He will be joined by Chuck Riley on bass, and Justin Headley on drums, along with special guests TC Carr on harmonica and Josh Nelms on guitar.
“Alafia Moon” was released by Landslide Records in March.
Florida's Gulf Coast has produced a plethora of distinctive musicians, from the blues of Tampa Red to jazz greats Cannonball and Nat Adderley to former Allman Brothers guitarist Dickey Betts to The Outlaws. Hailing from Tampa, Fowler — a masterful singer, guitar player, and songwriter — has absorbed the best of and furthered the region's definitive artists' work. A hard-driving troubadour, his music is steeped with soul and representative of the many styles that make up American music's roots. He has gained his peers' respect given his featured slot in Butch Truck's Freight Train band and his side gig as guitarist in the Dickey Betts Band. Critics have compared Fowler's guitar work to Johnny Winter and Jeff Beck, while his slide guitar is reminiscent of the late Duane Allman. Fowler can play fiery guitar runs with the best of them, and his lyrical work on lap steel and dobro makes him a stand-out performer among the legions of guitar heroes. His new release, “Alafia Moon,” combines all the influences that have shaped his distinctive blues career.
On the strength of Fowler's hybrid of roots rock, blues, and sacred steel, the Florida native started wowing audiences with his musical exploits as a teenager, building a reputation as one of the hottest young players on the scene. Adding songwriting and vocal skills to his repertoire over the years has brought him many accolades, with music journalists extolling his originality and maturity as well as his technical guitar expertise. These attributes have helped further define Fowler as one of the great Southern artists of his time.