TAMPA — Stephen Christian and Christian McAlhaney of Anberlin will share the stage for two shows Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 18 and 19, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $25. Doors will open at 7 p.m. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com. For venue information, call 813-241-0100.
Stephen is a recording artist, songwriter, performer and worship leader. Stephen has enjoyed a successful career as the lead singer and primary songwriter for the rock band Anberlin. He recently joined the pastoral leadership team at Calvary Church in Clearwater as director of worship/creative arts.
Christian is the original guitarist and backup vocalist for the Seattle alternative rock band Acceptance. During the band’s 10-year hiatus, he joined Florida-based metalcore band Anberlin.
Anberlin formed in Winter Haven in 2002. The band split up in 2014, although members have reunited for select shows in recent years. Stephen and Christian also have been performing acoustic sets together since 2018.