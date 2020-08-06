The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Most movie theaters remain closed at this time and many film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely. However, some films will be released digitally via video on demand.
‘The Burnt Orange Heresy’
- Genre: Drama and comedy
- Cast: Elizabeth Debicki, Donald Sutherland, Claes Bang, and Mick Jagger
- Director: Neil LaBute
- Rated: R
Charming and ambitious art critic, James Figueras (Claes Bang), has fallen from grace. He spends his days in Milan lecturing witless tourists about art history. His only glimmer of hope is a new-found love interest, the enigmatic American, Berenice Hollis (Elizabeth Debicki).
An opportunity strikes when he is contacted by wealthy art dealer Joseph Cassidy (Mick Jagger) who summons James to his villa on Lake Como and asks him to steal a painting from the legendary reclusive artist, Jerome Debney (Donald Sutherland). Soon, James’ greed and ambition get the better of him, and he finds himself caught in a web of his own making.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is scheduled to be re-released on Aug. 7 by Sony Pictures Classics at select theaters.
‘The Tax Collector’
- Genre: Thriller and crime
- Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Bobby Soto, Jay Reeves, George Lopez, Lana Parilla, and Brendan Schaub
- Director: David Ayer
- Not rated
David (Bobby Soto) and Creeper (Shia LaBeouf), are “tax collectors” for the crime lord Wizard, collecting his cut from the profits of local gangs’ illicit dealings. But when Wizard’s old rival returns to Los Angeles from Mexico, the business is upended, and David finds himself desperate to protect what matters more to him than anything else: his family.
“The Tax Collector” is scheduled to be released in limited theaters and digitally on demand Aug. 7 by RLJE Films.
‘Boyz in the Wood’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Eddie Izzard, Kate Dickie, James Cosmo, Kevin Guthrie, Jonathan Aris, Alice Lowe, Samuel Bottomley, Viraj Juneja, Rian Gordon, Lewis Gribben, and Georgie Glen
- Director: Ninian Doff
- Rated: R
For the sake of turning their lives around, three misbehaving Scottish teens must attempt a trek across the highlands with a goody-two-shoes in this satirical coming-of-age adventure. The film follows the four young lads as they encounter hip-hop-loving farmers, hallucinogenic rabbit turds, and wealthy sociopaths who want to hunt them for sport.
“Boyz in the Wood” will be released by Amazon Studios on Prime Video on Aug. 7.
‘The Secret Garden’
- Genre: Fantasy and drama
- Cast: Dixie Egerickx, Colin Firth and Julie Walters
- Director: Marc Munden
- Rated: PG
“The Secret Garden” is a new take on the beloved classic novel of the same name written by Frances Hodgson Burnett.
Set in England during a new time period in 1947, the film follows a young orphan girl who, after being sent to live with her uncle, discovers a magical garden on the grounds of his estate.
“The Secret Garden” will be released Aug. 7 via video on demand through STX Entertainment.
‘Black Water: Aybss’
- Genre: Horror and suspense
- Cast: Jessica McNamee, Luke Mitchell, Amali Golden, Anthony J. Sharpe, and Benjamin Hoetjes
- Director: Andrew Traucki
- Not rated
Adventure-loving couple Eric and Jennifer convince their friends, Yolanda and Viktor, to explore a remote, uncharted cave system in the forests of Northern Australia.
With a tropical storm approaching, they abseil into the mouth of the cave, knowing they’ll be safe underground. But when the caves start to flood, tensions rise as oxygen levels fall and the group find themselves lost, disoriented, and trapped.
Little do they know, the dank air and rising water are the least of their worries. They discover the storm has brought in a pack of apex predators - dangerous and hungry crocodiles. As danger mounts, long-kept secrets emerge and the friends turn on each other in a frantic fight for survival.
The film is set for release Aug. 7 via video on demand through Screen Media Films.
‘Waiting for the Barbarians’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson, Gana Bayarsaikhan, and Greta Scacchi
- Director: Ciro Guerra
- Not rated
The Magistrate of an isolated frontier settlement on the border of an unnamed empire looks forward to an easy retirement until the arrival of Colonel Joll, whose task it is to report on the activities of the ‘barbarians’ and on the security situation on the border. Joll conducts a series of ruthless interrogations, which leads the Magistrate to question his loyalty to the empire.
Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired U.S. distribution rights to the film, and set it for an Aug. 7 release.