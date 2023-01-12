SAFETY HARBOR — Bobby Rush will perform Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
Rush was born Emmett Ellis Jr. outside Homer, Louisiana, in 1933. He twanged a diddley bow — a single-stringed American instrument which influenced the development of the blues sound — before he picked up his first guitar around age 11. His father, a preacher, knew enough about a harmonica to pass along a few riffs to his progeny.
The family relocated to Pine Bluff, Arkansas, in 1948.
Rush was still a teenager when he established himself as a professional blues musician. He adopted his stage name to avoid disrespecting his devout dad.
Beginning in the 1940s, he played with Elmore James in Arkansas. In 1953, he relocated to Chicago where he assembled a band that included a young Freddie King on guitar. Rush became part of the Chicago blues scene over the next decade and in 1964 he made his recording debut on the Jerry-O label.
In 1971, Rush broke through on the national charts with the lowdown funk grinder “Chicken Heads” for Galaxy Records. The song has since become one of Rush’s signature tunes, lending its title to his 2015 career spanning retrospective. In recent years the song has been featured in the Samuel L. Jackson film “Black Snake Moan” and the HBO series “Ballers.”
“Rush Hour,” an album for Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff’s Philadelphia International Records in 1979, should have made Rush a huge star, but it didn’t receive its proper due until the 2000s, when Rolling Stone recognized it as one of the best blues albums of the ’70s. An encore LP was shelved, and Rush eventually moved back south to Jackson, Mississippi, which was fast becoming a last bastion of Southern soul-blues.
The ensuing years saw Rush roughly a dozen albums while he cemented his reputation as a chitlin’ circuit legend, playing a minimum of 200 shows a year. He cut a series of memorable albums for LaJam, Urgent!, and Waldoxy, as well as he own Deep Rush Records.
Rush picked up his first Grammy nomination for his 2000 album “Hoochie Man.” He was nominated again in 2014 for “Down in Louisiana,” and again in 2015 for “Decisions.” He finally took home his first Grammy in 2017 for “Porcupine Meat.”
In 2015, Omnivore Recordings released the 4-CD, 74-song box set. “Chicken Heads: A 50-Year History of Bobby Rush” earned a Blues Music Award for Best Historical Release.
Rush recently celebrated his 89th birthday.
In 2020, Rush released “Rawer than Raw,” an all-acoustic effort that pays tribute to the rich blues history of Mississippi. The album reinforces his status as one of the preeminent bluesmen in the world and one of the last living links to the music’s storied past. The album won a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Blues Album.