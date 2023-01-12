Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Clear this evening. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Clear this evening. Increasing clouds with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.