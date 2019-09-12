Coffee and Conversation series to present Cheryl Yellowhawk
DUNEDIN — Artist Cheryl Yellowhawk of Dunedin will take part in the monthly Coffee and Conversation series Thursday, Sept. 12, noon, at Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.
Admission to these relaxed talks is $5 per person and is free to current DFAC members. For information, call 727-298-3322 or visit www.dfac.org.
Yellowhawk started her artistic journey when the loss of her mother left her with a deep sense of loss. Researching her ancestors and Sioux mythology at the Institute of American Indian Art, she was drawn to the story of the Sacred Pipe and Black Elk, an Oglala Sioux holy man. It was his vision that made a connection to her spiritual path.
Yellowhawk will discuss some of the paintings that she created during that time of transformation. After several years she turned back to this reality with a more heightened awareness of beauty. Today, she paints beautiful women, children, and flowers, in addition to New Mexico landscapes.
For information and to view a gallery of her artwork, visit www.cherylyellowhawk.com.
Matinee Opera Players to kick off 2019-20 season
PINELLAS PARK — The Matinee Opera Players will perform Sunday, Sept. 29, 3 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave. N., Pinellas Park.
Celebrating their 25th anniversary, Matinee Opera Players will perform a show tune or two, a well-known popular song or two and arias, duets and scenes from a repertoire of well-known operas. The players showcase the work of composers such as Wagner, Mozart, Verdi and Puccini. This is the first performance of the 2019-20 season.
Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10. There will be complimentary snacks at intermission as well as raffles and door prizes. For information, visit www.matineeoperaplayers.org.
City seeks artist applications for Art in the Park
LARGO — Largo's Recreation Department is now accepting artist applications for the second annual Art in the Park event, set for Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Art in the Park is an opportunity for artists to exhibit their works, all of which must be original, handmade and hand-crafted pieces. Interactive and visual artists are invited to submit three photos showcasing their work to the review committee, along with a $10 application fee. Checks can be made out to City of Largo Special Events. All applications will be reviewed prior to approval by the review committee. The application deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Completed applications should be mailed to: City of Largo Special Events, P.O. Box 296, Largo, FL 33779.
Largo Middle School and Largo High School students will be given a shared space at no cost. For those selected for the event, registration fees for artists are $30 a person. Fees are due on Oct. 11.
For information, visit LargoEvents.com or call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Woodfield Fine Art Gallery to present public art exhibit
ST. PETERSBURG — New public art will be on exhibit Saturday, Oct. 12, 5 to 9 p.m., at Woodfield Fine Art Gallery, 2253 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
The show will feature the first group of 16 finials, distinctive and unusual ornaments, that will top signposts in the historic Kenwood neighborhood. Refreshments will be served.
All created by members of the Artist Enclave of Historic Kenwood, this first group of finials includes paintings and photographs printed on durable aluminum, stained glass, a kinetic avocado, a free-form piano sculpture, a colorful pot of paint brushes, a playful “reconstruction” sculpture, and more.
Paul Barrera’s finials are prints of three subjects found in the immediate environs, including a parrot. Graphic designer Mike Toth created his avocado as a nod to the origins of the Kenwood neighborhood as an avocado grove. A playful sculpture of found objects called “Home” created by sculptor Sallie Hackett Brown incorporates a red “egg” with bold aluminum salad server hands, and letters reading “Home” and “Love.”
Other artists whose work will grace signposts are stained glass artist Mike Baker, photographer Rich Pollin, multi-artist Janna Kennedy Hyten, musician William Bryant, and painters YaeL Kelley and Dwayne Shepherd.
For information, visit historickenwood.org.
Second Saturday ArtWalk set
ST. PETERSBURG — The Waterfront Arts District, Central Arts District, EDGE District, Grand Central District, and the Warehouse Arts District become one arts destination for the St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk on Saturday, Sept. 14, 5 to 9 p.m.
The monthly event allows attendees to explore St. Petersburg’s five exciting arts districts as more than 40 artists’ studios and galleries open their doors. Many of the ArtWalk galleries celebrate the opening of brand new exhibitions each month. It’s an exciting time to see new work by local and national artists, enjoy refreshments and often live music.
For a map and list of participants, visit www.stpeteartsalliance.org.
Nan Colton to present ‘Clash of Cultures’
SAFETY HARBOR — Solo performance actor Nan Colton will present “Clash of Cultures” Thursday, Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m., at Safety Harbor Public Library, 101 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
A theatrical story of a Tocobaga woman and her experience with the arrival of the Spanish to the shores of Pinellas County in 1528, “Clash of Cultures” explores the history of the Tocobaga fishing community, which lived around Tampa Bay and in Safety Harbor.
Colton is a playwright, director, storyteller, actress, and arts educator having performed and lectured professionally on stages throughout South Africa, Great Britain, and the United States. She has been the literary and performing artist-in-residence at the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg for the past 24 years, and has researched, produced and performed over 43 original scripted presentations. She is committed to creating and producing theatrical solo performances that are both interactive and entertaining. Every script is historically accurate and authentically costumed.
Presentation is sponsored by the Friends of the Safety Harbor Library. For information, call 727-724-1525, ext. 4112, or visit www.SafetyHarborLibrary.com.
Little Big Show to play Sunset Beach Concert Series
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Recreation Division, Advent Health North Pinellas and Gulf Coast Air Conditioning and Energy Improvement will present an evening with Little Big Show Thursday, Oct. 3, 7 p.m., at Sunset Beach, 1800 Gulf Road, Tarpon Springs.
The concert is part of this year’s Sunset Beach Concert Series. The series offers an opportunity for music lovers to enjoy a night under the stars while listening to live performances that cover multiple genres, from today’s dance and pop to classic disco, funk and rock. The Sunset Beach Music Series will run through November on the first Thursday of the month.
The event is free. Overflow parking and shuttle will be at Tarpon Springs High School. A shuttle runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Refreshments will be available to purchase. Pets and alcohol are prohibited.
For information, visit TSRDonline.com or call 727-942-5628.
Stirling Art Studios to host ‘Really Big Show’ reception
DUNEDIN — A reception for the “Really Big Show” will be presented Friday, Sept. 13, 5:30 to 8 p.m., at Stirling Art Studios & Gallery, 730 Broadway, Dunedin.
The event will feature complimentary wine and light appetizers. The show will feature big artwork that artists generally do not have the opportunity to show. The event is free and the public is welcome.
A Cappella Bay Show Chorus to perform
CLEARWATER — A Cappella Bay Show Chorus will celebrate 70 years as a chartered chorus of Sweet Adelines International with a concert Sunday, Oct. 13, 3 p.m., at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 3240 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Social time will begin at 2:30 p.m. Show tickets are $20 a person. Cost for show, drink and snack is $25 a person. Call 727-535-9331 or email ACappellaBayShowChorus@gmail.com.
The event will feature women’s barbershop singing.
According to its website, A Cappella Bay Show Chorus is a group of women of all ages who gather together in celebration of the art form known as barbershop music. They are led by director Denise Helbig and head choreographer Renee Wood.
Visit www.acappellabayshowchorus.com.
Dunedin Tap Dance Festival events announced
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Tap Dance Festival will be presented Sept. 13-14 in Dunedin. The Florida Tap Dance Project taps with pulsating rhythm as it choreographs steps to showcase Tampa Bay’s emerging tap dancers at its family friendly, free-to-the-public event.
The project and festival were founded and are sponsored by Kayla Cowart, a Clearwater native and Largo High School graduate. Cowart has been performing professionally under the stage name Tap Girl of Florida since the age of 18. She just completed her first full North American tour with “Stomp” and recently celebrated her third-year anniversary as part of the New York cast of “Stomp,” the off-Broadway show that has been entertaining audiences in New York since 1994 and now all over the world in touring companies.
Following is a list of Dunedin Tap Dance Festival events:
- Tap on Tap networking event — Friday, Sept. 13, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Dunedin House of Beer, 927 Broadway. The weekend festival kicks off with a networking reception. This will be a casual night and an opportunity for tap dancers to take the stage, perform, and engage with the Tap Dance Ambassadors of Florida during a Tap Dance Improv and Tap Dance Jam Session.
- Tap dance classes — Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Patricia Ann Dance Studios, 941 Douglas Ave. All Tampa Bay area tap dancers are welcome to participate in free tap dance classes. Dancers will learn more about the art of tap dancing through demonstrations and instruction provided by the Tap Dance Ambassadors of Florida.
- Tap dance performances — Saturday, Sept. 14, 6 to 9 p.m., in John Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main St. The weekend’s activities will culminate with tap dance performances by the Tap Girl of Florida, the Tap Dance Ambassadors of Florida, recreational tap dance groups, professional tap dance companies, and local dance studios.
For information, visit www.dunedintapfest.com.