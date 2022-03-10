TAMPA — Tyler, The Creator, will perform Saturday, March 19, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive in Tampa.
Tickets start at $35.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
On the road for his spring 2022 North American tour, the rapper will be joined by Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown. The tour comes on the heels of the release of “Call Me If You Get Lost,” his sixth studio album, through Columbia Records. The album spawned the singles “Lumberjack” and “WusYaName.”
The new album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. It is the follow-up to Tyler, The Creator’s 2019 Grammy winning album “Igor,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart. Eight songs off of “Igor” charted on the Billboard Hot 100. The album was recognized in Best Album of the Year lists by Billboard, Complex, GQ, Pitchfork, and Rolling Stone.