ST. PETERSBURG — Bleachers will perform Wednesday, May 18, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
In July 2021, Bleachers released their highly anticipated third album “Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night” via RCA Records. Kicking off 2022, Bleachers made their debut performance on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” performing two songs including their new single "How Dare You Want More" to mark the show’s first episode of the year.
Offering up the first taste of new music in late 2020, they previewed the album with a series of singles including “Chinatown” featuring Bruce Springsteen and “45,” followed by “Stop Making This Hurt,” which received a Best Alternative Video nomination at the 2021 MTV VMAs, hit No. 1 at Triple A and Top 10 at Alternative radio.
Associated Press called the project “terrific,” while Entertainment Weekly deemed it "a canny commingling of indie-pop jangle and unabashed arena rock,” and Rolling Stone praised its “rock and roll thrillers with punchy pop pleas.” In the fall, Bleachers hit the road for their sold-out ‘Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night’ headline tour, a multi-city run across North America.
“Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night” serves as the follow-up to their critically acclaimed second album, “Gone Now,” which came out in June 2017. The first single, “Don’t Take the Money,” hit No. 3 at Alternative Radio, while the New York Times called Bleachers’ music “anthemic life-affirming pop-rock.” Five-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, and producer, Jack Antonoff, is the creative force behind Bleachers.