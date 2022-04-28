ST. PETERSBURG — The Dead South will play Wednesday, May 11, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $26.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
According to Six Shooter Records, two new cover EPs by folk-bluegrass musical ensemble The Dead South can be described as “Carter Family meets Addams Family.” Released in March, “Easy Listening for Jerks,” Parts I and II, sees the band flip traditional bluegrass and hard rock conventions upside down, drawing out an ominous, lurking unease, and pulling moments of absurdity and hilarity out from the hardcore bluster.
Part I includes a take on “You Are My Sunshine,” in which The Dead South dig below the surface layer lullaby to levels of deep desperation, a mood well suited to the prospector’s baritone of Nate Hilts. In a minor key, “Keep on the Sunny Side,” changes from sweet to sinister. “Matterhorn,” a gallant adventure tale that sees four friends set off to climb a mountain, also works on the level of The Dead South’s origin story.
Part II, inspired by the band’s own pre-show playlist, includes songs by System of a Down, The Doors, Cold War Kids and The Misfits. The Dead South dust off “People Are Strange,” shedding the lizard skin in favor of an MTV-Unplugged approach. On “Chop Suey,” not a no-brainer for an acoustic band without a drummer, the band transcends the song’s metal origins and doubles up on Scott Pringle’s vocals for a sound as big as the first.
The Dead South — a self-styled 4-piece string band from Regina, Saskatchewan — emerged in 2012 when four friends started a band. Their sound is built on a taut configuration of cello, mandolin, banjo and guitar. Their music speeds like a train past polite definitions of acoustic music into the grittier, rowdier spaces of the bluegrass world.
In June 2020, The Dead South celebrated their second Juno Award win for Traditional Roots Album of the Year for their album “Sugar & Joy” from Six Shooter Records.