LARGO — Tomáseen Foley will present “A Celtic Christmas” Saturday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $24.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Featuring Irish music, dance, song, and storytelling, the show has packed concert halls for more than 20 years. “A Celtic Christmas” recreates a night before Christmas in West Ireland, where neighbors have gathered to entertain each other with music, singing, dancing, and storytelling.
Performed by world-class musicians, dancers, and singers from both sides of the Atlantic, this family-friendly event celebrates the best of traditional Celtic arts.
“When I was a child, it was around the fireplace of my neighbors’ thatched cottage that I experienced the last remnants of the old communal way of life,” Foley said. “The family was the center of the community then, and the community was the center of life itself; the shining axle around which the great wheel of the universe revolved. Stories, music, song and dance were the spokes of that slowly turning wheel.”
Storytelling was once the most admired of all the Celtic arts, and “A Celtic Christmas” is unique in that it that has storytelling at its center. Anchored round that center revolve the more immediately recognizable traditional Celtic arts of music, song and dance.
Foley grew up on a small farm in the remote parish of Teampall an Ghleanntáin in the West of Ireland, where storytelling “was as natural as breathing.”
In addition to presenting “Tomáseen Foley's A Celtic Christmas” every year, Foley also tours annually with Brian Bigley's “An Irish Rambling House.”
In collaboration with the Omaha Symphony and other orchestras, he performs in Celtic Journey — as well as occasional performances with Apollo’s Fire, the Cleveland Baroque Orchestra. He has released several CDs, including “A Celtic Christmas: Parcel From America,” a live recording; “The Priest and the Acrobat,” and, most recently, “Celtic Knots: An Irish Love Story.”