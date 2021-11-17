TAMPA — The Charity Pros, a Fort Myers nonprofit, is presenting the Charity Pros for Heroes Tour featuring Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend John Fogerty and special guest Lauren Alaina. The concert will take place Saturday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m., at Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $75.25. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The tour honors frontline health care workers and first responders who lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. The proceeds assist with providing educational scholarships and a Megan’s Wish grant to the children who experienced loss by the death of our fallen heroes.
"Every day, we learn of the incredible stories of the children nationwide, who are dealing with the effects of losing their parent,” said Megan Maloney, founder of the Charity Pros. “These heroes go to work on the frontlines every day, during our darkest times. Too many have given their lives protecting us from the very fate they eventually suffered, COVID-19.”
Fogerty will play his iconic hits from Creedence Clearwater Revival and solo career during the Heroes Tour with country artist Lauren Alaina joining him as support in Tampa.
“Each show on the tour will be a unique experience,” said Maloney. “Plus, you never know who else may show up. It is truly a blessing to have these incredible artists support us in honoring the heroes.”
As leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty forged a distinctive, groundbreaking sound all his own, equal parts blues, country, pop, rockabilly, R&B, swamp boogie, and Southern fried rock ‘n’ roll, all united by his uniquely evocative lyrical perspective. Fogerty is a Grammy winner and has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is the only musician to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame for his song “Centerfield,” a staple at baseball stadiums across the country. Among Fogerty’s many hit songs, both as a solo artist and as leader of CCR, highlights include “Centerfield,” “Proud Mary,” “Susie Q,” “Fortunate Son,” “Born on the Bayou,” “Bad Moon Rising,” and “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” among many others.
Ten years into her Nashville career, Lauren Alaina is in the upper echelon of country music's most authentic voices, beloved personalities, and open hearts. She’s earned a reputation as one of the genre's most compelling storytellers by boldly incorporating her struggles and heartache into her critically acclaimed first two albums. Alaina’s third studio collection, “Sitting Pretty on Top of the World,” is an artful evolution of immaculately penned, unflinching reflections of the mountains and valleys on her journey.