TAMPA — Critically acclaimed pop-punk trio Meet Me @ The Altar will take the stage on Monday, April 3, 6:30 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $18. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
Meet Me @ The Altar present a new musical and cultural paradigm for pop punk. The Florida-based trio —which includes Edith Victoria on vocals, Téa Campbell on guitar, and Ada Juarez on drums — write the kinds of anthems that fans can scream along to at a festival, head-bang to in a club, or sit with while in hanging out at home. The women met via YouTube but the band shares a classic mission: They want to flip the script for rock music and its culture, bringing together elements of Warped Tour-era punk, 2010s pop, and easycore. In 2020, early champions such as Halsey, Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low and Dan “Soupy” Campbell of The Wonder Years came forward as the trio inked a deal with Fueled by Ramen. On the heels of singles “Garden” and “Hit Like a Girl,” the outfit earned widespread praise among music critics.
In 2021, Meet Me @ The Altar wrote and recorded their major label debut EP “Model Citizen.” The group now returns with “Say It (To My Face),” the first single from their upcoming debut album set to arrive in 2023.