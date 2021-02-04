The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters continue to operate with enhanced health and safety measures, following CDC recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines. Some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘Falling’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Viggo Mortensen, Lance Henriksen, Sverrir Gudnason, Laura Linney, Hannah Gross, Terry Chen, and David Cronenberg
- Director: Viggo Mortensen
- Rated: R
John (Viggo Mortensen) lives with his partner, Eric (Terry Chen), and their daughter, Monica (Gabby Velis), in California, far from the traditional rural life he left behind years ago. His father, Willis (Lance Henriksen), a headstrong man from a bygone era, lives alone on the isolated farm where John grew up.
Willis’s mind is declining, so John brings him west, hoping he and his sister, Sarah (Laura Linney), can help their father find a home closer to them. Their best intentions ultimately run up against Willis’s angry refusal to change his way of life in any way. In his directorial debut, Mortensen explores the fractures and contrasts of a contemporary family. Willis’s abrasive nature, by turns caustic and funny, is aggravated by memory loss, bringing past and present into conflict. As father and son finally confront events that have torn them apart, including their differing recollections of John’s mother, Gwen (Hannah Gross), we embark on a journey from darkness to light, from rage and resentment to acceptance and hard-won grace. The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 5 by Quiver Distribution and Mongrel Media.
‘Malcolm & Marie’
- Genre: Drama and romance
- Cast: Zendaya Coleman and John David Washington
- Director: Sam Levinson
- Rated: R
Sam Levinson teams up with Zendaya and John David Washington for an achingly romantic drama in which a filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success.
The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love. Working with cinematographer Marcell Rev, Levinson creates a film of rare originality, an ode to the great Hollywood romances as well as a heartfelt expression of faith in the medium's future.
The film will be released digitally Feb. 5 by Netflix.
‘Minamata’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Johnny Depp, Hiroyuki Sanada, Minami, Jun Kunimura, Ryo Kase, Tadanobu Asano, and Bill Nighy
- Director: Andrew Levitas
- Rated: R
The film is set in New York in 1971. Following his celebrated days as one of the most revered photojournalists of World War II, W. Eugene Smith (Johnny Depp) has become a recluse, disconnected from society and his career. But a secret commission from Life magazine editor Robert Hayes (Bill Nighy) sends him to the Japanese coastal city of Minamata, which has been ravaged by mercury poisoning; the result of decades of gross industrial negligence by the country’s Chisso Corporation.
There, Smith immerses himself in the community, documenting their efforts to live with Minamata Disease and their passionate campaign to achieve recognition from Chisso and the Japanese government. Armed with only his trusted camera, Smith’s images from the toxic village give the disaster a heartbreaking human dimension, and his initial assignment turns into a life-changing experience.
The film will debut in theaters Feb. 5, distributed by MGM/American International Pictures.
‘Bliss’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek
- Director: Mike Cahill
- Rated: R
“Bliss” is a mind-bending love story following Greg (Owen Wilson) who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets the mysterious Isabel (Salma Hayek), a woman living on the streets and convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is just a computer simulation. Doubtful at first, Greg eventually discovers there may be some truth to Isabel’s wild conspiracy.
“Bliss” will be released Feb. 5 through Amazon Studios.
‘Little Fish’
- Genre: Science fiction, romance and drama
- Cast: Olivia Cooke, Jack O'Connell, Raúl Castillo and Soko
- Director: Chad Hartigan
- Not rated
“Little Fish,” a romance set in a near-future Seattle teetering on the brink of calamity, is the fourth feature film from director Chad Hartigan.
The film opens in the midst of a global epidemic: Neuroinflammatory Affliction (NIA), a severe and rapid Alzheimer’s-like condition in which people’s memories disappear, in some cases fading over weeks or months, in others vanishing in an instant. The film centers on couple Jude Williams (Jack O’Connell) and Emma Ryerson (Olivia Cooke) as they grapple with the realities of NIA, interspersed with glimpses from the past as the two meet and their relationship blooms. But as NIA’s grip on society tightens, blurring the lines between the past and the present, it becomes more and more difficult to know what’s true and what’s false.
The film is scheduled to be released Feb. 5 by IFC Films.
‘PVT Chat’
- Genre: Erotic drama
- Cast: Peter Vack, Buddy Duress, Nikki Belfiglio, Austin Brown and Julia Fox
- Director: Ben Hozie
- Not rated
Jack (Peter Vack) is an internet gambler living in New York City who becomes fixated on Scarlet (Julia Fox) — a cam girl from San Francisco. His obsession reaches a boiling point when fantasy materializes in reality and Jack sees Scarlet on a rainy Chinatown street.
Dark Star Pictures will release the film in available theaters on Feb. 5.