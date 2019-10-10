Don't know what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our list of entertainment events happening around Tampa Bay.
Our Top 5
• Marty Stuart, Sunday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Agatha Christie’s and Then There Were None,” Oct. 10-20, in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets are $24. For performance times, call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Music in the Park, Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., at Seminole City Park, 7464 Ridge Road, Seminole. Admission is free. For information, visit www.myseminole.com. Performing will be Act III.
• Benise, Friday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m., at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts–Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
• Chris Stapleton, Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Other weekend events
Clearwater
• “Steel Magnolias,” by Robert Harling, through Oct. 20, at Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $36. Show times and dates vary by week. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. For information, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• “Born Yesterday,” through Oct. 13, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students with current ID. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• “Lysistrata,” by Ellen McLaughlin, inspired by Aristophanes; through Oct. 20, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 2 p.m. Tickets are $21. For tickets and information, call 727-437-2363 or visit www.wcplayers.com.
• Jeanne Robertson, Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $36.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Largo
• Majesty of Rock: A Journey/Styx Tribute, Friday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets range from $21.50 to $41.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Pinellas Park
• Billy Joel tribute, Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $16 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
St. Petersburg
• “Vietgone,” by Qui Nguyen, through Nov. 3, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• Kamelot, Saturday, Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.
Tampa
• “Spymonkey’s Hysteria,” through Nov. 3, at The Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Oct. 8-13, in Carol Morsani Hall at The Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $41. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• JB Smoove, Saturday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.75. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• For King & Country, Sunday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $20. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
Tarpon Springs
• “Shakespeare’s Greatest Hits: Slings and Arrows,” Saturday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 13, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20. Visit TarponArts.org or call 727-942-5605.