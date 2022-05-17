Clearwater
• “The Producers,” through May 22, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• “The Long Weekend,” through June 12, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $40 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• Leonid & Friends, Thursday, May 19, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Rob Schneider, Friday, May 20, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Classic Albums Live: AC/DC — Highway to Hell; Saturday, May 21, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Stryper, Monday, May 23, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “Jersey Boys,” Tuesday and Wednesday, May 24-25, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• George Benson, Friday, May 27, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $42.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Brit Floyd, Saturday, May 28, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Chuck Negron, Gary Puckett, The Association, The Vogues, and The Cowsills; Wednesday, June 1, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• The Gilmour Project, Tuesday, June 7, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $34.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Kyle Schroeder, Friday, June 10, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Classic Albums Live: Creedence Clearwater Revival — Green River; Friday, June 24, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “The Cemetery Club,” June 25-July 31, at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $40 including tax. Onsite catering is provided by Banquet Masters. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and specific dates available. Visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• Ringo Starr & the All-Starr Band, Sunday, June 26, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $63.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Charley’s Aunt,” July 7-17, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Ted Nugent, Friday, July 15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $33.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Jon Lovitz, Thursday, July 21, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Classic Albums Live: Tom Petty — Wildflower; Friday, July 22, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Firefall, Orleans, and Pure Prairie League, Saturday, July 23, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $38.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Howard Jones, Saturday, July 23, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $40. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Men at Work and John Waite, Thursday, Aug. 4, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Buddy Guy and John Hiatt, Friday, Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Classic Albums Live: Dire Straits — Brothers in Arms; Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Randy Rainbow, Friday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $38.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Trixie and Katya Love, Friday, Sept. 2, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• The Australian Pink Floyd Show, Saturday, Sept. 3, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $38.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Collective Soul and Switchfoot, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $40. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• BAT: A Meat Loaf Celebration; Saturday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $29. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Classic Albums Live: U2 — The Joshua Tree; Friday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Spyro Gyro, Saturday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Il Volo, Friday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Arielle, Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $27.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Weird Al Yankovic, Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Steve Vai, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Travis Tritt and Chris Janson, Thursday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Here Come the Mummies, Thursday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $40. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Steep Canyon Rangers, Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Joe Satriani, Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Paul Reiser, Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $45. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Straight No Chaser, Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $28.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Paula Poundstone, Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Kenny Loggins, Thursday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $60. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Dunedin
• Sunset Music Series featuring Fuse Box, Friday, May 20, 7 to 9 p.m., at Weaver Park, 1258 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin. Admission is free. Lawn chairs and blankets are allowed.
• Sunset Music Series featuring Wendy Barmore Band, Friday, May 27, 7 to 9 p.m., at Weaver Park, 1258 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin. Admission is free. Lawn chairs and blankets are allowed.
• Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, June 25-26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
Gulfport
• “Torch Song,” presented by the Gulfport Community Players, June 9-19, at the Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 in the lobby. Email gulfportplayers@gmail.com or visit www.gulfportcommunityplayers.org.
• Summer One Acts, July 14-24, at the Catherine A. Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. Email gulfportplayers@gmail.com or visit www.gulfportcommunityplayers.org.
Largo
• “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, through May 22, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets are $31.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Christie Lenee; Friday, June 3, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $29.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• L.A.X. featuring Dave LaRue and Glenn Alexander, Friday, June 10, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets are $19.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Hot Tonic Orchestra, Saturday, June 11, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets are $9.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Broadway Belters, Saturday, June 25, 2 and 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets are $31.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Buckcherry, Friday, July 8, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets are $29.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• “Rent,” presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, Aug. 5-14, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets are $31.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Contemporary Smooth Jazz Sunday, Sunday, Aug. 28, 5 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $40.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
New Port Richey
• Rob Little, Friday, May 27, 8 p.m., at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $20. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
• Lynne Koplitz, Friday, June 10, 8 p.m., at the Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Tickets start at $20. Call 727-842-6777 or visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com.
Pinellas Park
• Journey & Styx tribute, Saturday, June 11, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $18 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Donna Summer and Barry White tribute, Saturday, July 16, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $16 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Sounds of Soul, Saturday, Aug. 20, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $16 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Cher and Tom Jones tribute, Saturday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $18 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Rod Stewart and Tina Turner tribute, Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $18 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• British Invasion tribute, Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $16 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Frankie Valli tribute, Saturday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
Safety Harbor
• Ana Popović, Friday, Dec. 2, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are not on sale yet. For updates on this upcoming event, visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
St. Pete Beach
• St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
St. Petersburg
• Halie Loren, Thursday, May 19, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $30. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• The Head and the Heart, Friday, May 20, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $38 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Shen Yun, May 25-29, at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $80. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Still Woozy, Wednesday, May 25, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Wallows, Thursday, May 26, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $34.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Moonshine Bandits, Saturday, May 28, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• The Wilson Van, Sunday, May 29, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Chvrches, Monday, May 30, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• TECH N9NE, Thursday, June 2, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Who’s Bad, Friday, June 3, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• St. Petersburg Opera: Donizetti’s La Fille Du Régiment; June 3-7, in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $15. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Earthgang, Sunday, June 5, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32.50 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Jesse McCartney, Tuesday, June 7, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Bryan J. Hughes: Cole Swings Cool; Friday, June 10, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $25. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Shakey Graves, Tuesday, June 14, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• KNEX with King Complex, Seth Campbell, and Badda Skat; Friday, June 17, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $14 in advance and $20 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Dead Kennedys, Saturday, June 18, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• As I Lay Dying, Sunday, June 19, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Collie Buddz and Iya Terra, Thursday, June 23, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Leann Rimes, Friday, June 24, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $53. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Michael Kelly, Friday, June 24, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, June 26, 2 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $25. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Mike Super: Magic & Illusion; Saturday, June 25, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $35.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Wheeler Walker Jr., Sunday, June 26, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Charlie Puth, Friday, July 1, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Purity Ring, Sunday, July 10, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• The Mountain Goats, Monday, July 11, 7 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Celeste Barber, Thursday, July 14, 7 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $54.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Hanson, Sunday, July 17, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Steely Dan, Friday and Saturday, July 22-23, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $76. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Less Than Jake and Bowling for Soup, Friday, July 22, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Chase Atlantic, Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Josh A., Friday, Aug. 19, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $23.50 in advance and $25 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• The Prince Experience, Friday, Aug. 26, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• UB40, The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson, Maxi Priest and Big Mountain, Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Michael Franti and Spearhead, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Streetlight Manifesto, Friday, Sept. 2, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. p.m. Tickets are $26.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Parker McCollum, Saturday, Sept. 3, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $42.50 in advance and $50 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Built to Spill, Saturday, Sept. 10, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• PUP, Friday, Sept. 16, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $24.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Testament, Sunday, Sept. 18, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $43 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Remi Wolf, Friday, Sept. 30, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Architects, Saturday, Oct. 1, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $34.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Coin, Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $32 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• The War on Drugs, Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45.50 in advance and $48 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Benise, Friday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $32.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Tango Lovers, Friday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $32.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Mother, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Hippo Campus, Friday, Oct. 28, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Steven Wright, Thursday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $40. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Disney Princess: The Concert; Friday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
Tampa
• “The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui: A Gangster Spectacle,” through June 5, in Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $18. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Pretty Woman The Musical,” May 17-22, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $41.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Foxy Shazam, Wednesday, May 18, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
• Halsey, Thursday, May 19, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Candlebox, Thursday, May 19, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Sarah Reeves, Friday, May 20, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Bill Burr, Friday, May 20, 8 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Thy Art Is Murder with After the Burial, Friday, May 20, 6 p.m., at the Orpheum, 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
• Heather McMahan, Friday and Saturday, May 20-21, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $33.25. Call 813-274-8286 or visit tampatheatre.org.
• “I’m Not a Comedian … I’m Lenny Bruce,” May 20-22, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. This show is for ages 18 and older only. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Front Line Assembly, Saturday, May 21, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $82. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
• Sting, Saturday, May 21, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $250. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Alex Cuba, Monday, May 23, 7:30 p.m., in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $30.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Sum 41 and Simple Plan, Wednesday, May 25, 7 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $46.25. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Dave Matthews Band, Wednesday, May 25, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Suicide Silence, Wednesday, May 25, 5 p.m., at the Orpheum, 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $54. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
• Geena Davis: Limelight speaker series; Friday, May 27, 7 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-274-8286 or visit tampatheatre.org.
• Amythyst Kiah, Friday, May 27, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Emily Turnage & Fantastical Tigers, Friday, May 27, 6:30 p.m., on the Riverwalk Stage at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Admission is free. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Blippi the Musical,” Saturday, May 28, 2 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Live & Local: John C. O’Leary III, Saturday, May 28, 6 p.m., on the Riverwalk Stage at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Admission is free. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Robert Earl Keen, Tuesday, May 31, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $49.50. Call 813-274-8286 or visit tampatheatre.org.
• The Doobie Brothers, Friday, June 3, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Tampa City Ballet presents Carmen, Saturday, June 4, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, June 5, 3 p.m., in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $68.75. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Maverick City Music with Kirk Franklin, Saturday, June 4, 6:45 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $31. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Kurtis Conner, Thursday, June 9, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $40. Call 813-274-8286 or visit tampatheatre.org.
• Tears for Fears, Friday, June 10, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Kid Rock with Grand Funk Railroad, Saturday, June 11, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $70. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Ann Wilson, Thursday, June 16, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $55. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Keith Urban, Friday, June 17, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• REO Speedwagon with Styx and Loverboy, Saturday, June 18, 6:45 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Arts Legacy Remix: Juneteenth Commemoration; Sunday, June 19, 7:30 p.m., on the Riverwalk Stage at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Admission is free but reservations are required. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Joe Jackson, Tuesday, June 21, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-274-8286 or visit tampatheatre.org.
• Backstreet Boys, Tuesday, June 21, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $45. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Opera Tampa: Out Loud, June 24-26, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Train, Saturday, June 25, 6:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $36. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Latraia Savage: Remembering Whitney; Saturday, June 26, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $46.21. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Rupi Kaur, Saturday, June 26, 8 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $48. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Chicago and Brian Wilson with Al Jardine; Tuesday, June 28, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $36. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• The Masked Singer Live, Wednesday, June 29, 7:30 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $40.75. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Dude Perfect, Friday, July 1, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $29. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• RuPaul’s Drag Race, Sunday, July 10, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $120. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• “Animals Out of Paper” by Rajiv Joseph, July 13-Aug. 7, in Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $18. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Coheed and Cambria, Wednesday, July 13, 6:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• “Nunsense: A-Men,” July 13-Aug. 7, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $20.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Big Time Rush, Thursday, July 21, 8 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Rob Zombie and Mudvayne, Tuesday, July 26, 6 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• A.R. Rahman, Thursday, Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 6, 8 p.m.; in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $55. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert; Saturday, Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Thunderstorm Artis, Friday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Chris Brown and Lil Baby, Saturday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Jack Johnson, Friday, Aug. 19, 7:15 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $42. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Dierks Bentley, Saturday, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $31. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• The Black Keys, Thursday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $40. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Damien Escobar, Friday, Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire; Saturday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $36. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• “Avenue Q,” Aug. 31-Sept. 25, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $20.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• OneRepublic, Friday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $31. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick, Saturday, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Amy Schumer, Thursday, Sept. 8, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $103. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Deicide, Saturday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $68. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
• Lost ’80s Live featuring A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Missing Persons, Naked Eyes, Musical Youth, Stacey Q, and The English Beat; Saturday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m., in the Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $49.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• The Mission UK, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $67. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
• Alicia Keys, Sunday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. This show is sold out. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Wu-Tang Clan and Nas, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin with Bush; Friday, Sept. 30, 5:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Luke Bryan, Saturday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $36. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• El Gran Combo, Sunday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $55. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Zac Brown Band, Saturday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $41. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Shawn Mendes, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show, Friday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $80. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Jim Gaffigan, Saturday, Oct. 15, 7 and 9:30 p.m., in the Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $40. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Trace Adkins, Sunday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $60. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Iron Maiden, Thursday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Sophie B. Hawkins, Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
Tarpon Springs
• The Vocal Illusions of Lynn Trefzger, Saturday, May 21, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $22 for Tarpon Arts members and $25 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Flip Flop Opera: Mozart; presented by New Century Opera; Sunday, May 22, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $15 for Tarpon Arts members and $18 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Steve Leslie sings James Taylor, Saturday, June 4, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $32 for Tarpon Arts members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark,” June 11-19, at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $20 for Tarpon Arts members and $23 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” July 22-31, at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $32 for Tarpon Arts members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art and Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
Wesley Chapel
• Rahn Hortman, May 19-22, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Jose Sarduy, May 26-29, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Chastity Washington, June 2-4, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Flip Schultz, June 9-12, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Steve White, June 16-19, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Mike Speenberg, June 23-26, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Mike Feeney, July 21-24, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Jeff Shaw, Aug. 18-21, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Mike E. Winfield, Sept. 1-4, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Donnie Baker, Sept. 16-17, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Ben Brainard, Friday, Nov. 18-19, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
