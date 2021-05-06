LAB Theater Project to present ‘The Wendy House’
TAMPA — LAB Theater Project is gearing up for the world premiere of “The Wendy House” by Hector Melendez-Figueroa. The production will run May 6-23, at 812 E. Henderson Ave. in Ybor City, with options for viewing in person, livestream, or on demand.
Performance times are Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Shows are available both by live stream and limited in-house seating. For the live stream online option, audience members will be emailed a link for home viewing the day of the performance. Only 20 seats will be made available per performance for the in-house option, and the house opens 30 minutes before curtain. LAB Theater Project has prepared the theater space firmly adhering to physically distanced guidelines for actors, crew, and audience safety. LAB Theater Project wants patrons to feel safe coming to the theater. Full health and safety procedures may be found online at www.labtheaterproject.com/covid-19.
Both in-person and livestream tickets are $28 and available only by advance purchase. Tickets are not available at the door. Starting the third week of the run, May 20, LAB will offer video-on-demand tickets for that weekend and extend the offer for an additional week. There will be no livestream tickets available during the final weekend of the run, May 20-23.
To purchase tickets, visit www.labtheaterproject.com. For show information, call the box office at 813-586-4272, or email information@labtheaterproject.com.
In “The Wendy House,” the playwright has crafted a play that uses a beloved story as a backdrop and ties it closely to his story without making it a parody or spinoff of the original J.M. Barrie story. Directed by Owen Robertson and starring Katie Calahan, Ricardo Fernandez, Zachary Finley, Emma Hurlburt, Miles Randolph, and Tyler Wood, “The Wendy House” follows Sebastian, who has come home for his father's funeral. While visiting the gravesite, he encounters his father's law enforcement partner, John. Sebastian seeks answers at his childhood haunt as John endeavors to solve a cold case. Everything comes to a head when both men return to the Wendy House and face memories, old friends, and the truth.
A young Latinx resident of Tampa, Melendez-Figueroa explains that the inspiration for “The Wendy House” came to him in a vision as he was working on the job and listening to Nirvana's “All Apologies.”
“I imagined a girl on the edge of the bridge ready to jump, telling the world how sorry she is for being here,” the playwright said. “And before she finally makes the jump, she thinks about flying to Neverland. This vision was of my past when I was a kid living in the Bronx, and things were extremely tough at home and on the streets. I always wished I could fly to Neverland. So, I thought it would be vital to tell a story about escapism and facing your past head-on.”
Owen Robertson, executive producer and director of “The Wendy House,” said that the play may look like escapism, but it also makes us look at mental health, the foster care system, the justice system, and truth.
“Contained within this intertwining escapism story and a murder mystery are moments that just grabbed my heart and made me pay attention to the beautiful work of this young Latinx playwright, this man who has overcome so many personal battles to tell his tale and who has remained humble through it all,” said Robertson.
Melendez-Figueroa worked for six years to perfect his play, working closely with Robertson.
“At LAB, everything they do and focus on is to grow a writer's skills and story, and further the education of theater artists, helping them develop a lifelong practice in the field,” said Melendez-Figueroa. “The collaboration at LAB is incredible, and if it weren’t for that, ‘The Wendy House’ wouldn't come alive.”
Robertson added, “‘Bringing new works to life’ is not just the catchphrase of LAB — it is our mantra.. ‘The Wendy House’ is a perfect model of what we do. Hector pitched this idea to me six years ago, when LAB was beginning. As one of our very first students, we worked together, and after countless revisions, redirections, and reimagining, the story became what is premiering on our stage.”
“The Wendy House” is for mature audiences. According to LAB Theater Project, this program should be viewed by adults or older teens, 17 and older, that have parental permission. Content in this show may contain suggestive dialogue, strong coarse language, sexual situations, or intense violence. Some content may be difficult for those with directly relatable experience to the subject matter portrayed.
PAVA’s 2021 Annual Members’ Awards Exhibit opens May 5
DUNEDIN — The Professional Association of Visual Artists will present its 2021 Members’ Awards Exhibit, opening May 5 and continuing through July 2.
The show will be on display at PAVA’s home base, the Cool Art Shop, 1240 County Road 1, in Dunedin. This annual exhibit will showcase the artwork of more than 60 of PAVA’s award-winning professional artists in various mediums, and all artwork will be available for sale during the shop’s normal operating hours, Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
PAVA’s Annual Members’ Awards Exhibit will feature the artwork of the organization’s members in a curated collection of visual and functional creations in paint, pastel, wood, ceramics, photography, metal, glass, fiber, digital, mixed media and jewelry. It will be held in The Cool Art Shop in Dunedin, and due to the space limitations of the shop, the event is being restructured so that the show will be split over two months, with half of the artists’ artwork displayed in May, and the other half displayed in June.
The Members’ Awards Exhibit will be judged by Mark Ormond, former curator for the Ringling Museum of Art. Cash awards totaling $1,800 and ribbons will be awarded each month. Best of Show awards, selected from each set of monthly award winners, will be presented at the end of June, and patrons are invited to come by the shop and vote for their favorite artist in each month’s individual exhibit for a Patrons’ Choice Award. Artwork from all award winners will remain in the Cool Art Shop during the month of July and early August, as an encore presentation of the work.
PAVA is a nonprofit organization run by volunteer artists to serve local artisans and support the arts community in the Tampa Bay area. It provides exhibition, education and grant opportunities for its members, as well as offers its members’ artwork for sale at its shop. PAVA also supports local art centers, and is a local sponsor of the Pinellas County Regional National Scholastic Art Awards where scholarships are provided to students for art instruction.
For more information, visit www.pava-artists.org.
Brit Floyd reschedules Clearwater show
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced that the Brit Floyd show set for Friday, May 28, has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $39, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Having performed over 1,000 shows since their launch in Liverpool, England in 2011, Brit Floyd have circled the world, sold out tours across, Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East and performed concerts at some of the world’s greatest venues. The Brit Floyd show has become a phenomenon, widely regarded as the world's greatest rock tribute show. Faithfully recreating the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Pink Floyd tour, the show is complete with a stunning multi-million-dollar light show, iconic circle screen, lasers, inflatables and theatrics.
Creative Pinellas uses art to promote behavioral health
LARGO — Creative Pinellas is continuing its efforts to use art to promote behavioral health to increase awareness of and access to behavioral health service providers. Two new projects have been selected to create art expressing the You Good? countywide campaign in partnership with the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg.
A collaborative team of artists will create interactive artwork that will feature self-care messages and affirmations inspired by Black authors and poets. The artists, Ray Grace and Lorielle Hollaway, will collect messages at various community programs and events and then collage them onto a wooden canvas that can be displayed in various recreation, community, or library centers around Pinellas County. Viewers will be encouraged to take pictures with the art piece and tag their social media posts with the hashtag #yougoodpinellas?. These posts will be printed and included in a second piece of art featuring the community submitted messages.
“The same factors that threaten resiliency and mental health endanger literacy and education equity,” said Grace, one of the artists working on the collaborative installation. “We were drawn to the You Good? project because it embodies community empowerment and acceptance. We meet readers and writers where they are at, listen to where they want to go, and provide support along their journey there! Partnering with You Good?, we hope to continue assisting our community in reaching out for literacy resources and experiences to positively cope with life’s challenges. ‘Resiliency through literacy’ is one of our mission’s pillars.”
Additionally, Leadership St. Pete Class of 2021, in partnership with Creative Pinellas, has selected Bianca Russell to design and paint a mural at WestCare’s Mustard Seed Inn. The mural is part of this year’s class project, Seeds of Hope. Mustard Seed Inn provides transitional housing to homeless adults who have begun their recovery from alcohol, drug abuse, and/or mental illness. The nonprofit was selected by LSP Class of 2021 as the benefactor of their class project where capital improvements will be made.
“I wanted to be a part of this project because my mission, as an artist, is to inspire peace, love, and healing through art,” said Russell. “I think people often get the misconception that healing is linear—some kind of upward climb—and that simply isn’t the case. There are ups and downs and I am happy to serve an organization that is helping members of our community that are in this transition period. That kind of empathy saves lives, and I’m here for it.”
Creative Pinellas has been working in partnership with the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg to use art as a platform to encourage people struggling to seek help. These two projects are included among other You Good? collaborative projects comprised of mini grants for posters, t-shirts, postcards and multiple murals and an interactive traveling art piece that will be launched in May.
Creative Pinellas will have an additional opportunity for artists to get involved in the You Good? campaign. This summer another call will open for artists to engage and connect with people in the community to garner responses when asked, “You Good?” Artists will then create a work or works around the responses to further elevate awareness of the You Good? campaign and behavioral health services in Pinellas County.
Syd Entel Galleries to present ‘Big, Bigger and Biggest’
SAFETY HARBOR — “Big, Bigger and Biggest” will be presented May 15 through June 26 at Syd Entel Galleries and Susan Benjamin Glass, 247 Main St. in Safety Harbor.
The show opening will take place Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to a press release, the galleries had a request for “large art.” The show will bring together different artists who are not intimidated by working large. Artists are standing on ladders, with huge brushes, and filling canvases with broad sweeping brush strokes of color and energy. The show includes the work of Alexys Henry, Margaret Juul, Andrea Dasha Reich, Helen Zarin, Star Mortezavi, Hessam Abrishami and more.
The show is open to the public. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information, call Linda Gagliostro at 727-725-1808 or email linda@sydentelgalleries.com.
Studio 1212 Art Gallery announces summertime exhibit, sale
DUNEDIN — The “Sensational Summer Sale” exhibit opening and reception will be presented Sunday, June 13, noon to 3 p.m., at Studio 1212 Art Gallery, 234 Monroe St., Dunedin.
Artists are slashing prices 50% or more on some of their best art to make way for new pieces to be created during the coming summer. The crowd-pleasing annual sale art exhibit will be up and available throughout the summer until September. The gallery is offering new extended hours Wednesday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For information and to shop online, visit www.studio1212.org. Call 727-999-1524.