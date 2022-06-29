In the 1970s, WTOG channel 44 in the Tampa Bay area routinely broadcast comedy classics in a Sunday morning block, introducing Gen X kids to legendary comedy acts from the vaudeville era such as Laurel and Hardy, Abbott and Costello, and Burns and Allen. Generally, the relationship between the two comedians in a comedy duo paired a “straight man” — serious and reasonably intelligent — with a “funny man” — less educated, unconventional and unpredictable. Each member of the team acted as a foil for the other.
Moe Howard, Larry Fine, and Curly Howard — known collectively as The Three Stooges — tapped into the same hysterical energy that made the comedy duos so popular. Their act also began on the vaudeville circuit and dates back to the early 1920s. By the mid 1930s, The Three Stooges had signed with Columbia Pictures to make their own short-subject comedies. Revolving around the slapstick antics of three nincompoops, their shorts are still considered masterpieces of lowbrow humor. On Sunday mornings when I was a kid, they certainly made me laugh.
In the 1990s, Mike Judge unleashed two new icons of lowbrow humor. “Beavis and Butt-Head,” an animated television series for adult audiences, debuted in 1993 after being introduced on MTV’s “Liquid Television,” an animation showcase that also featured animated shorts such as “Æon Flux” and “Stick Figure Theatre.” The series “Beavis and Butt-Head” focused on the two titular teenage slackers, both voiced by Judge, who spend much of their time sitting on a couch judging music videos — all of which invariably receive a thumbs-up or thumbs-down via their standard curt critiques: “cool” or “this sucks.” In the original series, which ran from 1993 through 1997, the characters also engaged in misguided adventures and various acts of vandalism and abuse. Butt-Head gradually emerged as the “straight man,” though only through his merciless assertiveness over Beavis, who is normally submissive and deferential. At times, Beavis did defy Butt-Head, particularly when he lost control or slipped into his Cornholio persona.
I admit it: I was a fan back in the day. But honestly, when Paramount+ announced that a new Beavis and Butt-Head movie was in the works, it barely registered on my nostalgia meter.
“Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe” was released on Paramount+ on June 23.
The story begins in 1998 with Beavis and Butt-Head attending a science fair at Highland High School in Highland, Texas. Unsurprisingly, through ignorance and negligence, they inadvertently set fire to the building. The boys are arrested. At the hearing, a strict judge known for his harsh sentences tells the court that he is in a compassionate mood because he recently watched an episode of “Touched by an Angel.” Believing Beavis and Butt-Head lack opportunities due to their absent parents and deprived background, he sentences them to a summer space camp at the Johnson Space Center. At the camp, they become obsessed with a docking simulator — an exercise which reminds them of something else. They become so good at the operation that NASA decides to train them as astronauts for an important mission.
There is no denying that Beavis and Butt-Head and The Three Stooges share some comedy DNA. Moe, Larry, and Curly often found themselves tasked with jobs for which they were hopelessly unqualified, and they approached them with staggering incompetence and unprofessionalism. In space, Beavis and Butt-Head do exactly what you would expect them to do: They screw up the mission, causing mayhem and depriving the astronauts of oxygen. They do pay for their ineptitude when the mission commander, Serena Ryan (Andrea Savage), “kills” them by banishing them from the space shuttle. A short time later, Beavis and Butt-Head are swept into a black hole, only to emerge 24 years later in Galveston, Texas.
According to Smart Beavis and Smart Butt-Head — two intelligent versions of themselves from an alternate universe — their displacement in the space-time continuum has triggered a potentially catastrophic event that could wipe out the multiverse. Given instructions on how to avert the calamity, Beavis and Butt-Head instead set out to find Serena because they are convinced she wants to have sex with them. Spoiler: She doesn’t. She is, however, determined to find them … but only because she is now the governor of Texas, and she is afraid that the boys will reveal the fact that she tried to kill them during the NASA mission. Meanwhile, the FBI also is pursuing them, thinking that they are hostile aliens sent to Earth as a precursor for an invasion.
Sprinkle in a seemingly endless selection of moronic puns, porta-potty humor, sci-fi parody, and surprisingly tame social observations from someone like Judge, and that constitutes “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.” The hero’s journey is downgraded and subverted into a farcical quest to lose virginity, but beyond the obvious troglodyte groove and a timely mockery of the pervasive multiverse motif, there isn’t much laugh-out-loud material packed into the 86-minute runtime.
Maybe I just don’t find lowbrow humor as funny as I did 30 years ago — although, The Three Stooges can still make me laugh. Maybe it feels too recycled, too shopworn, or too repetitious — although the nostalgia aspect often resonates with me for other rebooted franchises from my younger years. Maybe it’s because there are so many contemporary adult cartoons that feel infinitely more topical, and more acerbic in their social satire.
Maybe it’s the timing.
At the moment, I find myself a little repulsed by any glorification of stupidity, apathy, and intolerance — whether it is intentional or not. An argument can be made that at the heart of Judge’s creation lies a clever critique on America’s torrid affair with consumerism and obtaining instant gratification. That theme is not necessarily apparent to everyone. In 2022, humor based on unabashed selfishness, casual cruelty, and flagrant crudeness doesn’t really resonate in the way it once did, possibly because a significant segment of the population now embraces those qualities as admirable. Some heap praise upon — and vote for — those who it exhibit those dreadful traits.
At the moment, I guess I don’t have much need for a comedy about hopelessly unqualified individuals who approach their jobs with staggering incompetence and unprofessionalism.