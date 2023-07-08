LARGO — Creative Pinellas, Florida Botanical Gardens and Heritage Village will continue the Third Saturdays at Pinewood on Saturday, July 15.
Every third Saturday, visitors can explore and experience ever changing exhibitions, self-guided scavenger hunts, curated activities and so much more. This is a free event with free parking.
The following events and programs will be part of the July Third Saturday:
• At Creative Pinellas, from noon to 5 p.m., visitors can join in a family bingo scavenger hunt in the gallery with prizes, and see two exhibitions, including the “2023 Emerging Artist Exhibition” and “Art in Recovery: Artwork from the Sixth Judicial Circuit Adult Drug/Veterans Treatment Court.” At 1 p.m., there will be an artist talk by Dennis DeBon for the “Emerging Artist Exhibition.” The program is appropriate for all ages and is free to attend.
• At the Florida Botanical Gardens, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., guests can take a stroll through the Wetlands Walkway to see the new signage in collaboration with Tampa Bay Water. The signs provide an educational experience to visitors in learning about wetland environments. Another new feature in the Wetlands Walkway is the Chronolog, which helps us document growth and change at the FBG. For information, visit www.flbgfoundation.org/thirdsaturdays.
• Heritage Village, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests can visit the HC Smith Store and the McKay Creek Boat Shop Exhibit. Experience a typical store from the 1900s and learn about early sailing days in Pinellas County. The experience is perfect for the family, pet friendly, and free to attend.