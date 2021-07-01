ST. PETERSBURG — The Professional Association of Visual Artists will present its 32nd annual Cool Art Show, running Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25, at the historic St. Petersburg Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N.
Hours will be Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The venue’s food and beverage concessions will be open to the public. Show admission and parking are free.
PAVA’s Cool Art Show is back and better than ever. The event showcases the best of fine art and fine craft of some of the area’s premier artists.
This year’s show will include approximately 60 Florida artisans that have been selected to exhibit in this impressive collection of both visual and functional art in the mediums of paint, wood, ceramics, photography, metal, glass, fiber, digital, mixed media and jewelry. It features professional fine artists and fine craftsmen who are extremely skilled in their chosen art.
Many have received multiple awards at high-end art shows and are represented in both galleries and museums worldwide. This show provides a great opportunity to discover and shop new art, talk directly to the artists who created it, and learn about the skills and techniques used in their creation process. For more information, visit pava-artists.org/cool-art-show-2021.
In addition to the show, PAVA will also hold special preview and encore events at the Cool Art Shop, the organization’s home base and store, at 1240 County Road 1 in Dunedin. During these two events, patrons can see and shop the artwork of participating Cool Art Show artists before and after the show.
The Cool Art Show preview will run July 7-17, with an open house reception set for Friday, July 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. The Cool Art Show encore will run July 28 through Aug. 14. Both the preview and encore exhibits are open to the public during the shop’s summer business hours, Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This juried fine art and fine craft show is sponsored by PAVA. PAVA is a nonprofit organization run by volunteer artists to serve local artisans and support the arts community in the Tampa Bay area. It provides exhibition, education and grant opportunities for its members, as well as offers its members’ artwork for sale at its shop. Additionally, PAVA supports local art centers, and is a local sponsor of the Pinellas County Regional National Scholastic Art Awards where scholarships are provided to students for art instruction.