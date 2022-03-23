What does one expect from horror in film or in literature? Those who seek it out for consumption expect it to elicit some kind of appreciable response, such as fear, shock, terror, disgust, anxiety, or dread. Effective horror may trigger the fight-or-flight response along with the accompanying adrenaline rush. Viewers may experience a boost in endorphins and dopamine — at least until the brain catches up with reality, reassesses the situation, and determines there is no genuine threat.
It generates the same exhilaration riders of extreme roller coasters experience in the spontaneous response to shocking visual stimuli.
Cinematic horror has evolved over the last 125 years. What may have once been shocking and frightening may now be deemed tame or cliché. Horror also has split into an array of subgenres, indicative of its malleability as a concept as well as its applicability to diverse sets of contexts. Dominant subgenres include body horror, cosmic horror, folk horror, found footage horror, gothic horror, eco-horror, slasher horror, splatterpunk, supernatural horror and psychological horror. These subgenres can be broken down even farther into specific niches of the horror universe, such as movies that focus on zombies, kaiju or demonic possession.
More recently, a new subgenre of horror has seemingly emerged — though both its designation and its existence has become a matter of debate for critics. A broad definition of “elevated horror” is a work of horror that employs thought-provoking dramatic elements and generally eschews more lurid, commonplace horror conventions. Elevated horror favors psychological manipulation or gratuitous violence and excessive gore.
Films that have earned this label — willingly or otherwise — include “The Witch,” “Hereditary,” “Mother,” “Get Out,” “Us” and “The Lighthouse.”
“Master,” written and directed by Mariama Diallo, seems like a new candidate for the categorization. In her directorial debut, Diallo examines prejudice at an elite Northeastern university. The lives of three women intersect over one semester at Ancaster College, an institution that dates to America’s founding. Though the university publicly promotes itself as a bastion of diversity, among the faculty there is a pervading sense of exclusivity and arrogance. Among the student population, there is a corresponding pomposity that exhibits itself in recurring examples of hurtful, offensive behaviors that include verbal slights, both intentional and unintentional.
At the beginning of the semester, Professor Gail Bishop (Regina Hall) is appointed the “Master” of Belleville House at the college. Gail is the first Black woman to occupy that prestigious position. Also arriving at Belleville House is incoming freshman Jasmine Moore (Zoe Renee), who — as the only Black student in Belleville House — quickly feels ostracized at the predominantly white institution. To make matters worse, Jasmine is placed in a room connected to an alleged haunting at the college involving the ghost of a witch hanged in 1694. At least one student has committed suicide in the room previously.
Though Jasmine has a spotless academic record, she gets an F on an essay assigned by popular and outspoken professor Liv Beckman (Amber Gray). Jasmine launches a formal dispute with the college, complicating Liv’s candidacy for tenure.
Jasmine becomes increasingly isolated and fearful of the witch’s ghost. At the same time, Gail is experiencing seemingly supernatural phenomena at her residence. To underscore the significance of the school’s history and traditions, Diallo adds a neighboring Amish community.
The foreboding atmosphere and the bleak tone of “Master” sometimes overwhelm the narrative. Unnerving and powerful, the film puts the onus of interpretation on the viewer. Diallo’s ghosts are mainly metaphors for entrenched, systemic racism — but an argument can be made that at least some of the supernatural elements had a meaningful impact on the characters. The ambiguity of the film’s subplots will frustrate some viewers, who may feel the film leaves too many questions unanswered or fails to resolve story threads. Those lingering uncertainties, though, may also be symbolic of America’s undecided future in terms of the state of race relations.
“Master” isn’t scary in the traditional sense: Its ghosts aren’t like to induce any jump-scares. The horror comes from the recognition that America’s legacy of slavery lingers both in pockets of racist ideology as well as unconscious biases and inherent cultural privilege. Diallo successfully conveys that fact, even if the hopelessness and resignation that pervades the final act seems counterintuitive to the message. It’s an ambitious experiment that sometimes stumbles, but in the end its relevance eclipses its narrative fuzziness.
Does pigeonholing “Master” as elevated horror do it any favors? Not really, because the juxtaposition between the film’s conventional genre elements and the actual horror of racial microaggressions is superfluous. Once Gail has had her epiphany, Diallo abandons the metaphorical haunting leaving the viewer to question its authenticity.
Besides, the idea that horror needs to be elevated seems elitist. Issue-based horror isn’t an invention of 21st century filmmakers. Filmmakers have a long history of using horror for social commentary. Among the best and most recognized socially conscious horror films are “Rosemary’s Baby” in 1968, “Night of the Living Dead” in 1968, “They Live” in 1988, “Videodrome” in 1983 and “The People Under the Stairs” in 1991.
No matter what category you want to assign to them, we are experiencing a new wave of horror films that offer terrifying social commentary — and “Master” certainly accomplishes that with its critique of racial politics.
Lee Clark Zumpe is entertainment editor at Tampa Bay Newspapers and an author of short fiction appearing in select anthologies and magazines. Follow Lee at www.patreon.com/Haunter_of_the_Bijou.