TAMPA — Adam Sandler will bring his unique brand of comedy and song back to the Tampa Bay area Sunday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
A successful actor, writer, producer and musician, Sandler has also performed on stage to live audiences on a sold-out tour across the U.S. and Canada. In 2018, 100% Fresh was released on Netflix which was Sandler's first comedy special in 20 years and filmed during his last concert tour. In conjunction with Netflix, Warner Bros. Records released the audio companion to Sandler's critically acclaimed Netflix special.
Beyond his beloved standup, Sandler's films have grossed over $3 billion worldwide and his films on Netflix have been some of the streamer's most successful. Sandler's recent film “Hustle” was a critical and audience favorite.
Over the past 30 years, Sandler has enjoyed phenomenal success as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and musician. He had starring roles in films such as “Grown Ups,” “Big Daddy,” “The Longest Yard,” “The Waterboy,” and “Hotel T.”
His films for Netflix include “Murder Mystery,” “The Meyerowitz Stories,” and “Hubie Halloween.”
Sandler’s role as Howard Ratner in the critically acclaimed film “Uncut Gems” garnered him several nominations and awards including winning the National Board of Review, and the Independent Spirit Award. Sandler's work has earned him several awards including eight People's Choice Awards, five MTV Movie Awards, and 10 Kids Choice Awards.
He has also been nominated for several awards including a Golden Globe Award, four Emmy Awards and three Grammy Awards for his multiple comedy albums which have gone multi-platinum and collectively sold more than six million copies.
Sandler continues to work on music and in 2016 returned to touring and completed two sold-out comedy tours.