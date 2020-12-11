The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. As movie theaters begin to reopen, some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘The Prom’
- Genre: Musical comedy
- Cast: Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Andrew Rannells, Ariana DeBose, Kerry Washington, and Jo Ellen Pellman
- Director: Ryan Murphy
- Rated: PG-13
Dee Dee Allen (Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (James Corden) are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers.
Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan (Jo Ellen Pellman) is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal (Keegan-Michael Key), the head of the PTA (Kerry Washington) has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa (Ariana DeBose).
When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma's predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie (Nicole Kidman) and Trent (Andrew Rannells), another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome find their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.
“The Prom” opened theatrically in limited release Dec. 4 and is scheduled to be available for digital streaming Dec. 11 on Netflix.
‘Wild Mountain Thyme’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm, Dearbhla Molloy and Christopher Walken
- Director: John Patrick Shanley
- Rated: PG-13
John Patrick Shanley, who created the classic “Moonstruck,” brings his sweeping romantic vision to Ireland with “Wild Mountain Thyme.”
The headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) has her heart set on winning her neighbor Anthony Reilly’s love. The problem is Anthony (Jamie Dornan) seems to have inherited a family curse, and remains oblivious to his beautiful admirer. Stung by his father Tony Reilly's (Christopher Walken) plans to sell the family farm to his American nephew (Jon Hamm), Anthony is jolted into pursuing his dreams in this comedic, moving and wildly romantic tale.
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 11 by Bleecker Street.
‘Songbird’
- Genre: Science fiction thriller
- Cast: KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Alexandra Daddario, Paul Walter Hauser, and Demi Moore
- Director: Adam Mason
- Rated: PG-13
In the terrifying thriller “Songbird,” the COVID-23 virus has mutated and the world is in its fourth year of lockdown. Infected Americans are ripped from their homes and forced into quarantine camps known as Q-Zones, from which there is no escape, as a few brave souls fight back against the forces of oppression.
Amid this dystopian landscape, a fearless courier, Nico (KJ Apa), who’s immune to the deadly pathogen, finds hope and love with Sara (Sofia Carson), though her lockdown prohibits them from physical contact. When Sara is believed to have become infected, Nico races desperately across the barren streets of Los Angeles in search of the only thing that can save her from imprisonment ... or worse.
“Songbird” is scheduled to be released through premium video on demand Dec. 11 by STXfilms.
‘Let Them All Talk’
- Genre: Comedy and drama
- Cast: Meryl Streep, Dianne Wiest, Candice Bergen, Lucas Hedges, and Gemma Chan
- Director: Steven Soderbergh
- Rated: R
“Let Them All Talk” tells the story of a celebrated author (Meryl Streep) who takes a journey with some old friends (Candice Bergen and Dianne Wiest) to have some fun and heal old wounds. Her nephew (Lucas Hedges) comes along to wrangle the ladies and her literary agent (Gemma Chan) also books herself on the trip.
“Let Them All Talk” is scheduled to be released Dec. 10 by HBO Max.
‘Safety’
- Genre: Biographical sports drama
- Cast: Jay Reeves, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Corinne Foxx, Luke Tennie, Matthew Glave, Hunter Sansone, Alex A.J. Gardner and Amanda Warren
- Director: Reginald Hudlin
- Rated: PG
“Safety” is a drama inspired by the empowering story of former Clemson University football safety Ray McElrathbey (Jay Reeves), a young man facing a series of challenging circumstances, whose dedication and persistence help him to triumph over repeated adversities.
Aided by his teammates and the Clemson community, he succeeds on the field while simultaneously raising and caring for his 11-year-old brother Fahmarr (Thaddeus J. Mixson).
The film is scheduled to be released exclusively on Disney+ Dec. 11.
‘Wander Darkly’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Sienna Miller, Diego Luna, Beth Grant, Aimee Carrero, Tory Kittles and Vanessa Bayer
- Director: Tara Miele
- Rated: R
In “Wander Darkly,” a traumatic accident leaves a couple, Adrienne (Sienna Miller) and Matteo (Diego Luna), in a surreal state of being that takes them on a disorienting journey through the duality of their shared moments.
By reliving fond recollections from the beginning of their romance while also navigating the overwhelming truths of their present, they must rediscover the love that truly binds them together. Writer-director Tara Miele offers a profound new perspective on the delicate nature of relationships with this emotionally moving story about a couple who must reflect on their past in order to face their uncertain future.
The film is scheduled to be released Dec. 11 by Lionsgate.
‘I’m Your Woman’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Rachel Brosnahan, Arinzé Kene, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Bill Heck, Frankie Faison, Marceline Hugot and James McMenamin
- Director: Julia Hart
- Rated: R
When her husband Eddie goes on the run, suburban housewife Jean (Rachel Brosnahan) is left behind with an infant, a bag of cash and instructions to go wherever Eddie’s associate Cal (Arinzé Kene) takes her. Whisked away to a nondescript safe house, Jean waits for her husband to return for her with only the baby and a sympathetic neighbor (Marceline Hugot) for company.
But when Eddie’s assailants track her down and a deadly gunfight ensues, she finds herself on the run again. Cal takes Jean and the baby to a remote cabin where they are joined by Cal’s wife Teri (Marsha Stephanie Blake), his father (Frankie Faison) and Cal and Teri’s young son Paul (Da’Mauri Parks). Confused, terrified and cut off from anything familiar, Jean learns shocking secrets about her missing husband. When Cal also mysteriously disappears, Jean and Teri set out on a perilous journey into the heart of Eddie’s criminal underworld on a desperate quest to protect their loved ones.
A decidedly female take on the classic crime dramas of the 1970s, filled with impeccable period detail, “I’m Your Woman” tells the story of one woman’s struggle to survive in a dangerous new world.
The film opened in limited theatrical release Dec. 4. It is scheduled to debut Dec. 11 on Prime Video by Amazon Studios.
‘Farewell Amor’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Ntare Mwine, Zainab Jan, Jayme Lawson, Joie Lee, Nana Mensah and Marcus Scribner
- Director: Ekwa Msangi
- Not rated
After 17 years apart, Angolan immigrant Walter is joined in the U.S. by his wife and teen daughter. Now absolute strangers sharing a one-bedroom Brooklyn apartment, they struggle to overcome the emotional distance between them.
Walter is trying to let go of a previous relationship while his wife Esther struggles with a new country, culture and a husband who seems distant. Their daughter Sylvia is a dancer just like her father, and while she also finds her new life difficult, she bravely starts to explore the city and show herself through dance.
The film is both a universal immigrant story and the unique perspective of three characters bound together by history and hope. It is an intimate and deeply personal look at an inter-generational tale that has defined America since its inception.
The film is scheduled for release Dec. 11 by IFC Films.
