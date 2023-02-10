TAMPA — Acclaimed Georgia blues rocker, singer and songwriter Tinsley Ellis will give a rare live acoustic performance Saturday, Feb. 18, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City.
Tickets start at $30. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
On his newly launched coast-to-coast tour, Ellis plans to perform many of his most popular songs — plus Delta blues and classics by artists like Gregg Allman, Bob Dylan and Leo Kottke — on his 1937 National Steel and 1969 Martin D-35 guitars.
Ellis weaves the music together with interesting, engaging and humorous stories from his over 40 years spent on stage, in motels and truck stops. Ellis’ most recent Alligator Records release and 20th album is 2022’s “Devil May Care.”
Ellis recently received two Blues Music Award nominations for Blues Rock Album of the Year for “Devil May Care.” He also has been nominated for Blues Rock Artist Of The Year. The awards ceremony will be held in Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday, May 11.
Born in Atlanta 1957 and raised in southern Florida, Ellis acquired his first guitar at age 7, inspired by seeing The Beatles perform on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” He took to guitar instantly, developing and sharpening his skills as he grew up.
Like many kids his age, Ellis discovered the blues through the back door of British Invasion bands like The Yardbirds, The Animals, Cream and The Rolling Stones as well as Southern rockers like the Allman Brothers.
One night in 1972, he and a friend were listening to Al Kooper and Michael Bloomfield’s “Super Session” record when his friend’s older brother told them that, if they liked “Super Session,” they should go see B.B. King, who was in town that week. Ellis saw that show from the front row.
As fate would have it, King broke a guitar string while playing, and after changing it without missing a beat he handed the broken string to young Ellis. He still has that string.
Ellis has toured the world non-stop for 35 years. He has captivated and amazed fans in all 50 United States, as well as in Canada, all across Europe, Australia and South America. He’s earned a fervent fan base.
Fueled by his blazing, every-note-matters guitar work and his gruff, spirited vocals, Ellis delivers one imaginative and memorable song after another.